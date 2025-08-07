Regian Eersel on the sacrifices he makes to stay the best fighter in the world: “I don’t go out”

Behind every legendary champion lies a mountain of sacrifices most will never see.For undisputed ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian 'The Immortal' Eersel, maintaining his status as one of the pound-for-pound best strikers on the planet requires unwavering dedication to his craft.After his spectacular 84-second annihilation of George 'G-Unit' Jarvis at ONE Fight Night 34 on Prime Video, the Dutch-Surinamese superstar opened up about the personal costs of greatness during his post-event interview last Friday, August 1, at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 32-year-old striking phenom has built an incredible legacy as a 10-time ONE world champion, but that success came with a price that only a few dare to pay.&quot;The sacrifice that I always make is, you know, spending more time in the gym. I don't go out. I eat healthy, and don't go to parties. You know, when you come home, you have less energy for your family because you put all your energy in training, stuff like that, but they're used to it, and what I get back when I'm home,&quot; he revealed.The result of the Sityodtong Amsterdam representative's hard work and sacrifices was on full display against the dangerous British challenger.Regian Eersel's methodical approach and devastating finishing sequence showcased the fruits of countless hours of grinding in the gym while others enjoyed life's simpler pleasures.Regian Eersel reveals plans for $50,000 bonus bountyWhile Regian Eersel foregoes personal time for professional excellence, he knows exactly how to make the most of his rewards. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post'The Immortal's highlight-reel knockout performance earned him a well-deserved $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong. The Surinamese-Dutch kingpin already has heartwarming plans for his hard-earned windfall.&quot;I'm planning to spend it on my family. I have two kids and a wife at home. Actually, today's my anniversary, the first year I'm married. So yeah, I think I'm gonna buy my wife a little present and go on a holiday or something, and then back to work,&quot; Eersel shared with a smile.The full replay of ONE Fight Night 34 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.