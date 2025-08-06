Regian Eersel reveals the ONE Championship fighter he really wants to fight someday

The ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion, Regian Eersel, is open to any challenge or opponent placed before him. He, however, admitted that fellow ONE Championship titleholder Nabil Anane has piqued his interest and looks to face him at some point in the future.
'The Immortal' signified it when asked which fight he looks forward to having following his successful title defense of his world title on Aug. 1 at ONE Fight Night 34 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Eersel told the post-fight interview session, choosing among ONE champions Tawanchai PK Saenchai, Superbon, and Anane:
"Nabil intrigues me the most."
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
That Eersel is eyeing a showdown against Anane is not at all that surprising, considering that the Thai-Alegrian phenom is on an impressive roll of late. He won seven straight matches on his way to becoming the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.
Size-wise, too, 6-foot-2 and long-limbed Eersel matches up well against the 6-foot-4 Anane in a possible battle of towering fighters.
Regian Eersel expresses readiness to return to action even on a short turnaround
Whether Regian Eersel gets the chance to touch gloves against Nabil Anane soon or not, the lightweight Muay Thai king has expressed his readiness to return to action even on a short turnaround.
He also made this known during the interview session following his successful defense of the lightweight belt at ONE Fight Night 34, highlighting that he needed just a couple of months to prepare for his next challenge.
"I can be back in two months, three months, four months. So it’s up to ONE Championship," the Surinamese-Dutch champion said.
At ONE Fight Night 34, Eersel made it a third successful defense of the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title he won in October 2022. He dominated British challenger George Jarvis on his way to scoring an impressive first-round knockout win.
The full replay of ONE Fight Night 34 is available on demand to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.