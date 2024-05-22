Regian Eersel says his striking was on par with Alexis Nicolas in world title defeat: “I matched him there”

Surinamese fighter Regian Eersel lost the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title to Alexis Nicolas of France last month and has come to terms with it. However, he believes that he performed well enough and the outcome could have easily swung in his favor.

'The Immortal' took on 'Barboza' in the headlining contest at ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for his lightweight kickboxing gold.

The two had themselves a battle in the scheduled five-round clash, with both having their moments of brilliance.

Nicolas, 25, got it going early with his striking, even scoring a knockdown in the second round with an overhand right that stunned the erstwhile champion. Regian Eersel, 31, for his part, picked up things thereafter, landing solid hits of his own and inflicted damage that the Frenchman had to suffer through.

In the end, however, for his overall aggresion and efficiency Nicolas earned the nod of all the judges for the unanimous decision win.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Eersel looked back at his last fight, highlighting that he matched the striking of Nicolas and that the outcome could have gone either way.

The Sityodtong Amsterdam standout said:

"When looking back at the fight, yeah, I think Alexis Nicolas did a good job with his punches and all. But I believe I matched him there, I was going for the attacks and replying, you know."

Watch the interview below:

Despite losing the kickboxing gold, Regian Eersel is still a ONE world champion, holding the lightweight Muay Thai title of the promotion.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 21 is available for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Regian Eersel admits being slowed down by Alexis Nicolas in title fight

Former ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion Regian Eersel said Alexis Nicolas did a good in slowing him down in their title clash, which in the end made all the difference in the Frenchman being crowned new king of the division.

The Surinamese superstar, in particular, cited the calf kicks of 'Barboza' which effectively derailed his thrust through the course of their showdown, which ended with Nicolas winning by unanimous decision.

Regian Eersel shared this in an interview with STVS Suriname days after his defeat, saying:

"I didn't underestimate him at all. I also have to say that his calf kicks were good. It kept on hitting me. I lost my balance a bit and, of course, I also felt some pain. That's why I couldn't really get into my game."

The defeat was the first for Eersel in 11 fights since coming on board ONE Championship in 2018.