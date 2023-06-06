Regian Eersel shares what he plans to do post-fighting career

Despite his hunger to keep competing and taking out any challengers, Regian Eersel already has plans for his exit from competition.

As a simultaneous two-sport world champion, the Dutch-Surinamese striker has got a big target on his back with new and younger contenders constantly chasing after him.

Continuing to keep himself hungry and focused on the task at hand has kept Eersel at the top of his game. And he looks to maintain dominant runs as the lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion for as long as he can.

At ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9, he will look to defend the Muay Thai belt for a second time against the debuting Russian Dmitry Menshikov. A victory inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, would secure a tenth consecutive win under the ONE Championship banner for ‘The Immortal’.

Whilst he still has some way to go before achieving the goals that he has set for himself before riding off into the sunset as one of the greatest to ever do it, that doesn’t mean he hasn’t given his plans after fighting some thought.

In an interview with Sensai Sam on YouTube, Regian Eersel spoke about his life outside of fighting and what he plans with doing once he hangs up both pairs of gloves for good:

“I just want to make a living, you know. After I finish my career, you know, because then I’d have built up my name Regian ‘The Immortal’ Eersel, travel the world, give seminars, if I dream big, maybe my own gym here in the Netherlands or maybe outside the Netherlands, you never know.”

Watch the full interview below:

North American fans with an Amazon Prime membership can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 11 card live and for free on June 9.

