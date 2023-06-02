Regian Eersel shares his short-term goal: “I want to defend my kickboxing belt ten times”

At ONE Fight Night 11, Regian Eersel is looking to replicate his dominant run in the lightweight kickboxing division under the Muay Thai ruleset.

As the holder of both world championships, the fighter has already cleared out the majority of his contenders in the kickboxing division with a ruthless reign.

After winning the Muay Thai world championship at ONE on Prime Video in October last year, he will look to defend the title for a second time on June 9 when he takes on Dmitry Menshikov in the main event at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

With a win over the debuting Russian, Eersel will have produced ten consecutive wins under the ONE banner with no signs of slowing down. In fact, ‘The Immortal’ has a number in his mind that he wants to reach.

Still motivated to keep defending his titles and evolving, Regian Eersel revealed in an interview with Sensai Sam on YouTube that he has big plans for his kickboxing title reign and still has a long way to go in accomplishing it:

“In the short-term, I want to defend my kickboxing belt ten times, I think I defended it five times now, so five times more. Then my personal goal is set, you know, you can write it in the books…Regian Eersel defended it ten times.”

Watch the full interview below:

Before he can return to kickboxing, Eersel will welcome Dmitry Menshikov into ONE Championship, with the Russian challenger looking to make a huge impact on his debut.

ONE Fight Night 11 will air live and free for North American viewers with an Amazon Prime subscription.

