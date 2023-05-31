Regian Eersel shows off his power and precision in training clip

Regian Eersel showcased some pad work during a recent training video posted by ONE Championship.

There’s no doubt that Eersel has solidified himself as one of the best strikers on the planet. The ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion holds an undefeated record of 9-0 across both martial arts disciplines in the promotion, with his tenth win potentially coming in June.

Ahead of his upcoming Muay Thai world title defense, Eersel has been putting in the work to secure another win inside the distance. ONE recently posted a video on Instagram of ‘The Immortal’ training, with the caption saying:

“The determination is REAL 😤 Is another KO in the cards when Regian Eersel defends his lightweight Muay Thai gold against Dmitry Menshikov at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video? @koolhydraat”

Over the past seven months, Regian Eersel has fought Sinsamut Klinmee in back-to-back fights. In October 2022, Eersel won the inaugural lightweight Muay Thai world championship by split decision. Five months later, ‘The Immortal’ silenced the doubters by securing a fourth-round knockout in the rematch.

On June 9, Eersel will look to defend his throne for the second time in the main event of ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video. The Suriname-born fighter has been matched up against knockout artist and promotional newcomer Dmitry Menshikov, who hopes to end the 30-year-old’s impressive run.

ONE Fight Night 11 will go down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

