"Super Dad" - Reinier de Ridder enjoys time with his kids pre-ONE 159 title defense

Reinier de Ridder, ONE Championship's reigning two-division champion, will step into the ONE circle on July 22 to defend one of his titles at ONE 159. Holder of the promotion's middleweight and light heavyweight championships, de Ridder will defend the former against Vitaly Bigdash.

'The Dutch Knight' has been hard at work in the gym preparing for is title clash with Bigdash, but that won't stop the double champion from spending valuable time with his kids.

On Reinier de Ridder's Instagram story, the fighter shared multiple pictures of himself with his children.

Photo Credit: @deriddermma on Instagram

During an interview with ONE Championship, 'The Dutch Knight' expressed his desire to bring martial arts into the lives of as many kids as possible.

Striving to be a role model, not just for his own children, but for children around the world, de Ridder's goal is to help shape the future by sharing the thing he is most passionate about.

“With the gym, we try to bring in as many kids as possible and teach as many kids as possible. That’s important for me, and this is my way to give back. I don’t have a lot of time to do volunteer stuff, but I can try to inspire the kids around me to pick up martial arts. It’s a great tool for me, and I hope to bring it to as many people as I can. That’s the thing that’s most close to my heart.”

Reinier de Ridder likes the sound of being a triple champion

While Reinier de Ridder is focused on his upcoming middleweight title defense against former champion Vitaly Bigdash, 'The Dutch Knight' likes the sound of becoming ONE Championship's first triple-champion.

Already holding middleweight and light heavyweight gold, de Ridder expressed interest in taking a shot at Arjan Bhullar's heavyweight crown.

Following his submission grabbling match with Andre Galvao, de Ridder said that he was willing to put up his light heavyweight title against 'Singh' if the heavyweight didn't want to put up his own belt.

"Give me Bhullar. If they don't want to do it at heavyweight, if he doesn't want to do it at heavyweight, I'll put my belt on the line. Let's do it at light heavyweight... Historic thing to get three belts."

Right now, the most likely scenario is that Arjan Bhullar will take on current interim heavyweight champion Anatoly Malykhin. 'Spartak' defeated Kirill Grishenko to become interim titleholder earlier this year.

ONE has yet to confirm a matchup between Bhullar and Malykhin, but both fighters have gone on record to say that they're expecting the bout to come together in the near future. No matter who wins, de Ridder will be waiting.

"Bhullar is the one, he's the champ, he's the real champ. Otherwise, [Anatoly] Malykhin is there as well. But, Bhullar is my main focus."

