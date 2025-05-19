Reinier de Ridder expects huge finish in Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight

Reinier de Ridder recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming middleweight title clash between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev and disclosed that he doesn't foersee it going the distance. He highlighted an area that he believes will be the deciding factor and shared his early prediction.

Ad

UFC CEO Dana White recently made it official that du Plessis vs. Chimaev will serve as the headliner for UFC 319, which is scheduled to take place in Chicago on Aug. 16.

The highly anticipated middleweight title clash is an intriguing matchup as du Plessis has showcased his incredible resilience and durability in his bouts, which could serve him well should his fight against Chimaev reach the championship rounds.

In his latest conversation with MMA Junkie, de Ridder disclosed that he believes du Plessis will retain his title despite being listed by oddsmakers as a +165 underdog.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'The Dutch Knight' mentioned that 'Stillknocks' increases the volume of his strikes later into fights and doesn't envision 'Borz' securing a quick finish like he has in his latest bouts. He said:

"I think Dricus will win, yeah. I don't think Khamzat is going to get him out of there early and Dricus is a motherf****, man. He keeps going and every round it doesn't really look better, he looks better, his technique, he gets better every round. And I see Dricus finishing him in the late rounds like, fourth round, fifth round maybe with a lot of volume. I see Khamzat maybe taking him down in the first, second round, getting to his back maybe. Yeah, I think Dricus has a good shot."

Ad

Check out Reinier de Ridder's comments below (10:42):

Ad

When is Reinier de Ridder's next fight

Reinier de Ridder is scheduled to return to the octagon at UFC on ABC 9, when he takes on former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in the main event. The event is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on July 26.

It will be a quick turnaround for de Ridder as he is coming off an impressive TKO win over highly touted middleweight Bo Nickal, which took place earlier this month.

Ad

The 34-year-old has an excellent opportunity as a win over Whittaker, especially following a two-month layoff, could propel him into the middleweight title picture.

Check out the UFC's official announcement for Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.



In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.



In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).



Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411 Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.