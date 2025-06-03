Reinier de Ridder issues bold preview of upcoming Robert Whittaker clash at UFC Abu Dhabi: "I'm a striker now"

Reinier de Ridder recently expressed confidence in his chances against former champion Robert Whittaker at UFC Abu Dhabi. De Ridder vowed to secure a knockout victory against Whittaker.

Ad

No. 5 ranked Whittaker is set to make his octagon return in a middleweight bout against de Ridder in the main event of UFC Abu Dhabi on July 26 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

With a win over Whittaker, the Dutch fighter hopes to get into the top 10 of the midweight rankings. In a recent interview with combat sports news outlet 'Home of battle', the emerging contender predicted a knockout victory in his upcoming bout, saying:

Ad

Trending

''There's a lot to study, of course, all the fights that he's had. A legend, as you say. First main event in UFC, five rounds. So yeah, it's a big one...I see he's very explosive, very fast. I think if I can put a pressure on him like I did to Bo, I think I'll make a good chance...I'm a striker now, I'm a striker now so yeah, fu*k Jiu-Jitsu."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Reinier de Ridder's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

De Ridder will aim to repeat his performance against Bo Nickal at UFC Des Moines last month. Despite his grappling prowess, the former ONE Championship two-division champion knocked out Nickal with devastating knees to the body in the second round, sending the American to the canvas.

Meanwhile, Whittaker took on undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev in his recent octagon outing at UFC 308 last year. Chimaev displayed his dominance from the opening bell and submitted 'The Reaper' with a tight rear naked choke in the first round, breaking the latter's jaw in the process.

Ad

Reinier de Ridder aims for UFC gold with a potential win over Robert Whittaker at UFC Abu Dhabi

Reinier de Ridder enters the upcoming fight night event with a four fight win streak. He is 3-0 since making his successful octagon debut last year. The 34-year-old is now scheduled to face Robert Whittaker at UFC Abu Dhabi and a victory might put him in title contention.

Ad

In an interview with MMA Junkie last month, de Ridder discussed his path to UFC gold while sharing his opinions on Whittaker's abilities.

''The Ikram (Aliskerov) fight is not that long ago, and he looked amazing in that one. The Khamzat fight was a bit unfortunate, I think, with the injury he came into it with. But he's still there, very explosive, very dangerous dude. So I'm going to get into camp as soon as possible and get ready...If I just keep making good on all these opportunities, I think I have a good chance to fight for the title in a little while here."

Ad

Check out Reinier de Ridder's comments below (3:02):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.