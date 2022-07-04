Reinier de Ridder teaches MMA seminar at Sport School Bushido

Reinier de Ridder is sharing his MMA knowledge with the next generation as he recently held an MMA seminar at Sport School Bushido.

The Combat Brothers product went to the other side of town to teach and roll with participants of the class. ‘The Dutch Knight’ shared his experience on Instagram with a short video of what went on during the seminar.

Reinier de Ridder earlier expressed his desire to inspire as many people as he can to take up martial arts. He’s certainly making an effort to share his expertise beyond his home gym.

His expertise is certainly something valuable for aspiring martial artists. No man can yet claim to have beaten de Ridder through 15 professional MMA bouts. His dominant run includes 10 submissions and three TKOs, with only two bouts reaching the judges’ scorecards, both of which ending in a unanimous decision victory in his favor.

Learning from one of the best in the sport will not only give the young students a capable teacher, but also a hero they can aspire to follow in the future.

Reinier de Ridder hopes to remain undefeated at ONE 159

Reinier de Ridder will put his theories and teachings to practice when he returns to the circle on July 22.

‘The Dutch Knight’ will be in action at the main event of ONE 159 against former ONE middleweight world champion Vitaly Bigdash. The Russian behemoth is ready and motivated to become the first man to put a blemish on de Ridder’s pristine record.

It won’t be easy though, as de Ridder is similarly motivated to get another win. The two-division world champion was last in action at ONE X earlier this year, where he battled BJJ legend Andre Galvao in a submission grappling contest.

After 12 minutes of action, neither man was able to submit the other, resulting in a draw. While it doesn’t against his professional MMA record, de Ridder felt disappointed for not giving fans a win that they normally see when he’s in action.

He wants to chase a world title in a third division, but has no problems defending one of his current belts.

