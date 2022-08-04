“I want to do something special” - Reinier de Ridder wants all the belts

Reinier de Ridder is not yet satisfied. While the undefeated Dutch fighter holds double titles as the ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world champion, he wants to make history and gain a third ONE world championship at heavyweight.

While speaking to SCMP MMA, 'The Dutch Knight' outlined the reasons why he wants to go for a triple world title in ONE. He wants to achieve seemingly impossible feats that no other fighter can. The 31-year-old athlete explained:

"I just want to be active, and it's something unique, and that's what this is all about. I want to do something special. I want to do unique stuff. I want to do something in my life that nobody else can. Achieve stuff nobody else can, and that's why I'm here.

That's why I stepped into the cage. And I did something special already. I'm the double champ, undefeated. I choke out everybody. And now I want to be triple champ, and then after that quadruple champ."

Watch the interview below:

The unbeaten Dutch-born fighter has much to be proud of in his decorated career. He is a submission specialist with stoppage wins over notable fighters such as Aung La N Sang, Fan Rong, Kiamrian Abbasov, Vitaly Bigdash, and others.

Despite his tremendous MMA success, he still wants to move up another weight class to fight ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship Reinier de Ridder puts Vitaly Bigdash to SLEEP with an inverted triangle to retain his ONE Middleweight World Title!



#ONE159 | Watch.ONEFC.com 16-0!Reinier de Ridder puts Vitaly Bigdash to SLEEP with an inverted triangle to retain his ONE Middleweight World Title! 16-0! 👑 Reinier de Ridder puts Vitaly Bigdash to SLEEP with an inverted triangle to retain his ONE Middleweight World Title!#ONE159 | Watch.ONEFC.com https://t.co/YDbzk92pGM

Reinier de Ridder vs. Arjan Bhullar?

For months now, Dutch athlete Reinier de Ridder has been calling out for a title shot at heavyweight against the reigning and defending ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar.

Despite all the callouts in interviews, de Ridder explains that there is no bad blood between the two fighters, and he shares tremendous respect for the Indian-Canadian Bhullar. The 31-year-old fighter said:

"He's a good guy, man. As we said before, he's a family man. He's a normal dude. He's basically me from another country. He works hard and trains hard. So I have nothing but respect for him, and I've always had. His coach tried to get into some beef, but it wasn't real."

'The Dutch Knight' is fresh off a submission victory over former ONE middleweight world champion Vitaly Bigdash. Arjan 'Singh' Bhullar will look to defend his ONE heavyweight world title against the Russian knockout king Anatoly Malykhin later this year.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship SUBMITS welterweight king Kiamrian Abbasov to retain his ONE middleweight crown Who's NEXT?!



#ONEFullCircle #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Reinier de RidderSUBMITS welterweight king Kiamrian Abbasov to retain his ONE middleweight crownWho's NEXT?! Reinier de Ridder 🇳🇱 SUBMITS welterweight king Kiamrian Abbasov to retain his ONE middleweight crown 👑 Who's NEXT?!#ONEFullCircle #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/jueMo6DGrN

