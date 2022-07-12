“I would love to absolutely go to war with you” - Brandon Vera relishes chance to fight Reinier de Ridder down the line

Brandon Vera has heard Reinier de Ridder’s callouts and he’s ready to do battle with the two-division world champion — with just one condition, though.

The former ONE heavyweight world champion said he has no problems fighting de Ridder, the owner of the ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world championships, but he’ll do so in the weight class he’s currently in.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Vera said he’s not doing any weight cuts just to fight de Ridder and it’s the two-division king who should meet him in his preferred division.

Brandon Vera said:

“I’m never cutting weight again. But de Ridder, you’re more than welcome to meet me at whatever weight I’m at that I’m fighting. You’re more than welcome de Ridder, I would love to absolutely go to war with you. But me cutting weight, no way.”

Of course, this means that there would be no world title on the line. But that shouldn’t matter, as a matchup between Vera and de Ridder is plenty enough entertainment for fans.

Vera has primarily fought at heavyweight during his illustrious tenure in ONE Championship. That being said, he had no problems dropping down to light heavyweight in the past.

The Filipino-American star once dropped to light heavyweight to challenge then-ONE light heavyweight world champion Aung La N Sang at ONE: Century Part II in October 2019. At the time, Vera was after two-division glory. After failing in his bid to capture a second gold belt, Vera scrapped the idea following a very tough weight cut.

Reinier de Ridder, meanwhile, called out then-heavyweight king Vera right after getting his second world title in April 2021.

Following his victory over Aung La to capture the ONE light heavyweight world title, de Ridder said in his post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson that he’s coming for the heavyweight gold.

“I got a belt here, I got a belt there, I got a spot for one more around my waist. Brandon Vera, what you wanna do in a few months? What are you up to this summer? Let’s go!”

Brandon Vera is impressed with ONE Championship’s new athletes

Brandon Vera has been watching the development ONE Championship has had over the past few months. He admits to being impressed with Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida and Brazilian jiu-jitsu prodigies Kade and Tye Ruotolo.

Almeida, a 17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion, recently captured his third straight win in ONE Championship by knocking out Australian veteran Simon Carson in the first round this past June.

Good lord those punches look heavy! Super congrats Buchecha !!! Congrats HWTs, way to rep our division. I’ll see you all soon #ONE158 #ONEChampionship #Verafied #WeAreONE Did anybody else think @MarcusBuchecha would finish by TKO/KO and not submission?Good lord those punches look heavy! Super congrats Buchecha !!! Congrats HWTs, way to rep our division. I’ll see you all soon @ONEChampionship Did anybody else think @MarcusBuchecha would finish by TKO/KO and not submission? 😱😱😱 Good lord those punches look heavy! Super congrats Buchecha !!! Congrats HWTs, way to rep our division. I’ll see you all soon @ONEChampionship #ONE158 #ONEChampionship #Verafied #WeAreONE

The Ruotolo twins, meanwhile, took submission grappling victories over certified killers Garry Tonon and Shinya Aoki this past May.

On Twitter, Vera posted:

“Did anybody else think @MarcusBuchecha would finish by TKO/KO and not submission? Good lord those punches look heavy! Super congrats Buchecha !!! Congrats HWTs, way to rep our division. I’ll see you all soon @ONEChampionship #ONE158 #ONEChampionship #Verafied #WeAreONE.”

Vera also took to Twitter to express his admiration for Kade and Tye Ruotolo after their respective wins over Aoki and Tonon.

“The Brothers are the Future!”

