"The Brothers are the Future!" - Brandon Vera impressed by the Ruotolo brothers' ONE 157 victories

The Ruotolo brothers have unlocked a new era of submissions grappling for ONE Championship with their inspiring victories at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot. Kade and Tye's performances caused incendiary reactions on Twitter when even Brandon Vera, the heavyweight champion veteran, was impressed by them and wrote:

“The Brothers are the Future!”

The Ruotolo brothers made history at ONE 157. Kade went the distance with master submissions grappler Shinya Akoi. With his brother Tye submitting “Lion Killer” Garry Tonon with a D’arce Choke at 1:37 in Round 1, and earning the $50, 000 Bonus Performance, it became a perfect evening for the family.

Brandon Vera also took to Twitter to congratulate Alyse Anderson who skillfully grappled and submitted Asha Roka in round 1 after being dropped on the mat by a vicious right hand.

It’s an incredible moment to be alive for ONE Championship fans. The future of submission grappling is looking bright with the introduction of the Ruotolo brothers to promote the sport.

Suffice to say, Brazilian jiu-jitsu is finally getting the hype and praise it deserves, with millions of views worldwide. And who better to expand its growth and competitive nature than these two elite grapplers from California?

Submission grappling at ONE championship is here to stay.

The Ruotolo brothers not the only ones under the spotlight with 3 more $50,000 Performance Bonuses

At ONE 157, the Ruotolo brothers weren't the only ones under the spotlight, with 3 more $50,000 performance bonuses on the main event card after Tye Ruotolo vs. Garry Tonon.

The second bonus of the night was awarded to ONE Flyweight Muay Thai Champion, Rodtang Jitmuangnon. “The Iron Man” masterfully and technically defeated Taiki Naito in the Muay Thai Grand Prix quarterfinals matchup via unanimous decision.

The next bonus was awarded to the new ONE strawweight champion, Joseph Lasiri. The title bout was one of the biggest upsets on the card, with Lasiri dethroning the Muay Thai King Prajanchai PK. Saenchai. The former champ threw in the towel before attempting a fourth round with the Italian contender.

The last $50,000 bonus went to the headlining title bout on the card: the reigning featherweight Muay Thai champion, Petchmorakot Petchyindee. Petchmorakot defended the belt and won by a narrow margin, ultimately defeating French contender Jimmy Vienot via split decision.

