"Relax and allow your dreams to manifest!" - Conor McGregor shares a graphic depicting a twist to Israel Adesanya's 'bar story' about Alex Pereira

Conor McGregor gave a hilarious twist to Israel Adesanya’s statement that reignited his rivalry with Alex Pereira back in 2020. Pereira and Adesanya have been archrivals since their kickboxing days when ‘Poatan’ defeated ‘The Last Stylebender’ twice under the Glory Kickboxing umbrella.

The rivalry was reignited in the MMA realm when Israel Adesanya called out Alex Pereira for constantly talking about defeating him in kickboxing. Adesanya implied that he would have a stellar legacy while Pereira’s only claim to fame would be his wins over Adesanya in kickboxing.

The remark motivated Alex Pereira to reassert his superiority over the Nigerian-Kiwi fighter and pursue MMA full-time. The duo are 1-1 in the UFC with Adesanya having walked away with a win in their most recent encounter. However, Pereira is intent on winning the MMA trilogy and called out ‘The Last Stylebender' following his UFC 295 win over Jiri Prochazka.

To former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor, this callout confirms Israel Adesanya’s claim about his legacy compared to Alex Pereira’s. Mcgregor posted a hilarious graphic on his ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) account that shows Pereira sitting in a pub. ‘The Notorious’ hilariously used the Adesanya-Pereira rivalry to advertise the Black Forge Inn pub and the liquor brands owned by him. His tweet read:

"Relax and allow your dreams to manifest"

See the post below:

The statement that reignited Israel Adesanya’s rivalry with Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya made his transition to MMA long before his rival. While speaking to Sporting News Australia in a 2020 interview, Adesanya said:

“(Alex Pereira) watches all my fights, and every time I fight, like clockwork, he’d try to put something out like, ‘I beat this guy’. But I never watch any of his fights, ever. At the end of the day, no one knows who the f*** he is, and he’s going to be that guy when I’m world champion, when I’m a legend, he’s going to be at some pub talking sh** about, ‘I beat that guy one time.'”

This statement from Israel Adesanya motivated Pereira to make a complete transition to MMA. Pereira admitted to this while speaking to Combat ahead of their UFC 287 rematch and said:

“Two years ago, Adesanya said that I would be in a bar sitting with my friends drinking and telling them that I’ve beaten him twice. He never believed I would be here and so fast. And look, the world goes round and round and I will fight him in the next fight.”

