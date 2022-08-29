"Dana White just know, we'll sell out the TD Garden within 72 hours" - Released TUF finalist eyes his way back to the UFC after Cage Titans win

Released TUF (The Ultimate Fighter) finalist Joe Giannetti sent a message to UFC President Dana White after becoming a two-division champion with the Cage Titans.

The idea to give Giannetti another shot with the UFC was first floated by MMA reporter Aaron Bronsteter, who claimed to be surprised that the UFC didn't sign him after the TUF finale.

Giannetti was part of season 27 of the TUF series, and lost to Michael Trizano in the finals by split decision. 'Skeletor' failed to land the coveted UFC contract. He went onto compete in the Cage Titans where he became the first double champion in the promotion's history. He holds lightweight and welterweight belts in the organization.

The 27-year-old fighter vowed to keep getting better to land the opportunity to fight in the UFC. He also made a claim to UFC president Dana White that he would sell out the TD Garden, a multi-purpose arena in Boston, Massachusetts, if the UFC sets up a fight there:

''I'm gonna keep getting better until that day comes , but @danawhite just know, we'll sell out the TD Garden within 72 hours if the ufc makes their way back here!''

Giannetti trains at the American Kickboxing Academy - a gym that has produced some of the most reputed champions in the sport, including the likes of Daniel Cormier, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Cain Velasquez.

Dana White's journey from being forced to leave Boston by crime bosses to bringing a heavyweight title fight to the TD Garden

UFC president Dana White played an instrumental role in bringing the UFC into the mainstream. White, a Massachusetts native, had to flee when he got into a financial disagreement with James Bulger.

White ran a local boxing program in Boston. Bulger, a notorious Irish-American crime boss, sent Kevin Weeks, his right-hand man, to extort money out of White. This forced him to flee out of Boston.

White worked temporarily in a boxing gym in Vegas and managed a few MMA fighters before he reunited with his old friends, the Fertitta brothers. The trio bought the UFC, which was a struggling business at the time, and built it into a properous, thriving organization.

Years later, White would bring the biggest heavyweight fight at the time, Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou, to the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Over 16,000 fans in attendance witnessed Miocic systemetically break down the most feared fighter on the heavyweight roster with his wrestling.

