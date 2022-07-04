Relive the epic 1-round barnburner between Liam Harrison and Muangthai

Liam Harrison returned to ONE Championship in April at ONE 156 to face former Lumpinee Boxing Stadium champion Muangthai PK.Saenchai. The two would engage in one of the most epic rounds in ONE Championship history.

Early on, Muangthai appeared to have the upper hand, utilizing kicks to keep distance between himself and Harrison's speedy hands. 58 seconds into the bout, Muangthai landed a left-head kick that connected, immediately knocking ‘Hitman’ to the canvas. Harrison answered the referee’s count and the fight resumed. Within a split second, Muangthai delivered a massive left that dropped Harrison for the second time.

The fight appeared to be all but over. Harrison was clearly stunned, but once again, he answered the count. Knowing he was one knockdown away from a loss, Harrison decided to let his hands go and engage in an all-out war with Muangthai. Against the fence, Harrison delivered a vicious right that rocked his opponent. Following up with another right, Muangthai went down.

With the tide in his favor, Harrison leapt into action once Muangthai was back on his feet. He delivered a combination that ended with a left hand that dropped Muangthai for the second time. Once the fight was restarted, Harrison moved in to unleash a flurry of strikes.

Unable to defend, Muangthai went down to the canvas for the third time. The fight was called and Harrison completed one of the most insane comebacks in ONE Championship history.

Liam Harrison earns a $100,00 bonus for his incredible comeback at ONE 156

With five combined knockdowns in less than three minutes, ONE Championship fans were treated to an epic encounter, while Harrison was treated to a rare $100,000 performance bonus for his efforts that evening.

During a post-fight interview, Harrison had this to say about the back-and-forth war.

“I was still trying to work him out. I thought, ‘I’ve got nothing to lose here now, I’ve just got to go for it.' If you injure a lion, they’re more dangerous. If I get hurt, you won’t see me back off. I’ll stand and fight until he goes down or I go down.”

With his win over Muangthai, Liam Harrison earned a shot at ONE mantamweight Muay Thai champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao.

