The trilogy showdown between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes was the perfect headliner to introduce ONE Championship into the U.S. mainstream.

It was evident that the last two fights brought a whole lot of attention, especially since the two flyweight greats had one knockout victory apiece over each other. Neck-and-neck over the past couple of years, the fans deserved to witness a clear winner - and that’s exactly what they got.

‘Mighty Mouse,' the defending ONE flyweight world champion, was the faster opponent in every way. Despite being the shorter fighter, he was able to get in and out of the pocket without absorbing any damage. Moraes had no option but to close the distance and force the clinch where he scored points with knees and elbows.

In round two, the Brazilian standout began to pick up the pace. He found a decent range to deliver some jabs but then reverted to the clinch.

Previously, one of the key aspects of Moraes’ game was his takedowns but they weren’t landing for him this time around. Johnson was very well prepared and was strong enough to tackle any offensive attacks against the cage with great effectiveness.

He landed more elbows and knees in the clinch as Moraes started to slow down. Within the next few rounds, most of the fight continued in the clinch. Johnson was ultimately more creative and varied in his attacks which led to his victory by unanimous decision.

Now, the undisputed ONE flyweight world champion is looking forward to a fresh start. No. 2 contender Kairat Akhmetov awaits on the sidelines for Johnson’s next move.

Relive the historic trilogy bout between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video below:

Rewatch all ONE Fight Night 10 bouts for free in North America via Amazon Prime Video.

