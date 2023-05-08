Relive Sage Northcutt’s wholesome reaction after winning $50,000 bonus

Fashioning out one of the impressive victories in ONE Championship’s recent show in the United States, Sage Northcutt could not have been faulted if he displayed some showboating in the aftermath. But he chose to be magnanimous and classy in victory.

‘Super Sage’ made it a triumphant return to competition after four years with a submission victory (heel hook) in just 39 seconds over Pakistani opponent Ahmed Mujtaba. The result came at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video on May 5.

While questions clouded the return of Sage Northcutt to active competition, particularly how in game shape he was after the extensive layoff, he did not waste much time proving the doubters wrong by making short work of Ahmed Mujtaba.

The returning American fighter was clipped by a short jab by Mujtaba early on. After briefly mixing it up on the ground, Northcutt grabbed hold of the leg of his opponent and twisted it, from which the tap came immediately after.

Following the win, Sage Northcutt thanked everyone who helped him return to fighting form after a long hiatus. He also highlighted what he had to go through as inspiration for others to stay the course notwithstanding the challenges that may come.

And when it was announced that he earned a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong for his victory, the Team Alpha Male affiliate was just downright grateful. He said:

“Oh my goodness! Thank you, Mr. Chatri!”

ONE Championship posted a video clip on Instagram which captures the reaction of Northcutt once he heard that he was receiving the hefty performance bonus.

Check out the post below:

The impressive victory for Sage Northcutt came four years after he suffered multiple facial fractures from a first-round knockout loss in his ONE Championship debut against Brazilian Cosmo Alexandre. The injury required surgery and long recuperation. He attempted to make a comeback in 2021 but was hit with COVID-19.

1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado, was the venue for ONE Fight Night 10, which was the first live on-ground offering of the promotion in the United States. The replay of the landmark event can be watched for free via Amazon Prime in North America.

