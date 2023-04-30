Relive Stamp’s incredible submission win over wrestling savant Ritu Phogat

Stamp Fairtex has long proved that her grappling skills are slowly coming to par with her otherworldly striking game.

The Thai megastar once held both ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world championships, and those couple of world titles often mask just how dangerous she is on the ground.

Ritu Phogat, for one, got to experience how dreadful it is to get tangled up with Stamp.

The pair of atomweight stars collided in the final of the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Final and Stamp practically turned the tables against the Indian wrestler in their match at ONE: Winter Warriors.

Phogat is considered one of the best female grapplers on the planet, but she fell victim to Stamp’s deceptively aggressive Brazilian jiu-jitsu technique.

Though Phogat managed to land a single-leg takedown, that only started the sequence for Stamp’s clinical BJJ finish. Stamp initially had Phogat on a tight triangle choke, but she transitioned instead to an armbar that ultimately forced ‘The Indian Tigress’ to tap in the second round.

Before Stamp heads into her match against Alyse Anderson, ONE Championship posted the former double world champion’s sublime submission finish of Phogat on YouTube.

“Before top-ranked atomweight MMA contender Stamp Fairtex faces American warrior Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, relive her shocking submission of Indian wrestling sensation Ritu Phogat to win the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship in 2021!”

Stamp will make her US debut at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video this May 5 at 1stBank Center. Standing across from her will be America’s own Anderson.

Though the Fairtex star already owns a massive advantage in terms of striking, she may need to channel her incredible submission finish over Phogat if she wants to completely dominate Alyse Anderson in Colorado.

ONE Fight Night 10 will be available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

