Rematch with Alexander Volkanovski or title shot in Spain? Brian Ortega talks post-UFC Mexico plan

In their back-and-forth main event showdown at UFC Mexico City earlier tonight (Feb. 24, 2024), Brian Ortega beat Yair Rodriguez via third-round submission. Following that, 'T-City' notably shed light on his next move.

Their first encounter, in July 2022, witnessed Rodriguez beat Ortega by first-round TKO (shoulder injury). 'T-City' has now avenged that defeat, and it's believed that his victory has catapulted him into the UFC featherweight title picture.

During the UFC Mexico City post-fight press conference, Brian Ortega suggested that the dust hasn't settled and that he's yet to gain clarity on his next move.

Additionally, 'T-City,' who lost an all-time-classic fight against Alexander Volkanovski by unanimous decision in September 2021, came to the Australian fighter's defense.

The 33-year-old appeared to suggest that as 'Volk' lost the UFC featherweight title to current champion Ilia Topuria at UFC 298 (Feb. 17, 2024), a few detractors have been disrespectful toward Volkanovski.

The BJJ savant implied that the legendary Volkanovski mustn't be disrespected as such. Furthermore, Ortega insinuated that he's willing to face Volkanovski in a rematch next.

The grappling phenom hinted that he'd be fine if Volkanovski didn't want to fight him and intended to relax instead. 'T-City' added that he'd go to Spain and fight Topuria for the title instead:

"You know, there's some questions out there. But obviously, you know, 'Volk' was a great champ.

"For people to kick him down right now, I find it kind of disrespectful for everything that he's done. Some things have to play themselves out. And we'll see, you know. But if he decides that he does not want to fight -- and chill -- then I'm more than happy to go to Spain."

Could an Ilia Topuria vs. Alexander Volkanovski rematch delay Brian Ortega's potential title shot?

Following Ilia Topuria's second-round KO victory over longtime UFC featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298, the Georgian-Spanish Topuria highlighted that he'd like to compete in Spain next.

Meanwhile, during the UFC 298 post-fight press conference, UFC CEO Dana White asserted that the organization is heading to Spain.

Nevertheless, Dana White acknowledged that Topuria's opponent for the much-awaited event in Spain hadn't been finalized.

The UFC head honcho pointed out that he has tremendous respect for Volkanovski and that Topuria's title defense in Spain could be a rematch against 'Volk.' White said:

"We're definitely going to Spain. Who [Topuria] is going to be facing, I don't know yet. But I have a lot of respect for Volkanovski. We'll see how that plays out. But as long as there's a venue, we're going to Spain."

The consensus is that the UFC could likely book an Ilia Topuria vs. Alexander Volkanovski rematch for its fight card in Spain.

Moreover, it's believed that it could delay Brian Ortega's possible title shot. Nevertheless, neither of the aforementioned fighters' respective next opponents have been announced yet.