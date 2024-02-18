"We’re going to Spain” - Dana White shares plans for Ilia Topuria’s next fight and possible rematch with Alexander Volkanovski

Ilia Topuria stunned the MMA world after dethroning the long-reigning king of the featherweight division, Alexander Volkanovski, at UFC 298 this weekend.

It was the Australian's first-ever defeat at 145 pounds, and given his level of dominance since 2019, when he won the title, there are questions about him possibly facing Topuria in a rematch.

But with 'The Great' having suffered back-to-back knockout defeats, he may decide to take a long break from competition.

Following the conclusion of the event, the promotion's CEO, Dana White, appeared in front of the media. He was asked if there were plans to take a fight card to Spain, something that 'El Matador' stated was an ambition of his prior to his clash with Volkanovski.

White shared an update on the company's plans with the new featherweight champion and said this:

"We're definitely going to Spain. Who [Topuria] is going to be facing, I don't know yet. But I have a lot of respect for Volkanovski, we'll see how that plays out. But as long as there's a venue, we're going to Spain."

Watch White discuss Ilia Topuria's potential next fight location below from 7:35:

Ilia Topuria elaborates on pre-fight comments about Alexander Volkanovski "being an easy fight"

Ilia Topuria's pre-fight comments about his clash with Alexander Volkanovski raised the eyebrows of many members of the MMA world.

The Spaniard spoke with confidence about his belief that their UFC 298 clash would be one of the easiest fights of his career. After predicting he would knock 'The Great' out inside two rounds, Topuria delivered with a stellar second-round KO.

Following the fight, 'El Matador' was interviewed by TNT Sports, where he elaborated on his pre-fight comments.

The 27-year-old said this:

"The way I said that he will be one of the easiest fights, the interpretation of that, people took it a little bit different than how I wanted to say it. What I wanted to say was that when you face someone with those kinds of skills inside the cage, it's a little bit easier for me to read athletes like [Volkanovski], than athletes who bring a free style. You don't know where the punches are coming from, and all that. And Alex, he has a lot of great skills... He's a very clear fighter, and for me, it's easier to face."

Watch Ilia Topuria's interview below from 2:55: