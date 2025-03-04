‘Rematch King’ Joshua Pacio ranks his most satisfying revenge victories in ONE Championship

Reigning and now undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion 'The Passion' Joshua Pacio of the Philippines has been hailed as the 'rematch king' for his ability to even the score with his rivals after losses.

Pacio has shown an uncanny ability to make reads on his opponents' skills after losing to them, apply the necessary adjustments, and then dominate them in the rematch.

One of the best examples of this took place just last month, when Pacio defeated longtime American rival 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks via second-round technical knockout at ONE 171: Qatar in late February.

Speaking to the YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, in a recent interview, Pacio talked about his most impressive rematch wins and ranked them.

'The Passion' said:

"The first one would be this, the Jarred Brooks rematch win. Two, I think is still the Naito win. It’s here because we went five rounds - that was my first time going the distance through five rounds. Then finally, three, the one against Saruta."

ONE 171: Qatar took place live at the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar last Thursday, Feb. 20. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on watch.onefc.com, or ONE Championship's official YouTube channel.

Joshua Pacio open to flyweight move in bid for two-sport glory: "Why not?"

After establishing his dominance in the strawweight MMA division in ONE Championship, undisputed divisional king 'The Passion' Joshua Pacio has opened a plethora of doors for his next move in the world's largest martial arts organization.

The 29-year-old Lions Nation MMA co-founder says he would jump at the chance to compete for the flyweight MMA gold, if given the opportunity.

'The Passion' told The MMA Superfan:

"If I am given the chance to fight for the flyweight belt, why not? But for me, it’s not the main priority."

