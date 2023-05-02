Rematch between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis could sell over four million PPVs, claims boxing legend

Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis had their long-awaited boxing clash last month. The former suffered a knockout loss in the seventh round due to a well-timed liver shot from his opponent. The result saw Garcia suffer his first-ever career loss.

Overall, the fight was also a commercial success and generated 1.4 million pay-per-view buys. This led to Oscar De La Hoya — the founder of Ryan Garcia's boxing promoter, Golden Boy Promotions — express confidence in a rematch being able to generate four million PPV buys.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside De La Hoya believes a #DavisGarcia rematch could do 4M+ PPVs down the road De La Hoya believes a #DavisGarcia rematch could do 4M+ PPVs down the road 😳 https://t.co/jsn07KUoAh

"A rematch won't take place anytime soon. I believe that both fighters will each take their own path, but eventually meet down the road. Let Tank enjoy his victory. Let him get a few more wins, fight more world champions. And believe me, when they do it again, if they decide to do it again, that fight can do 4 million homes easy."

The legendary boxer recently told DAZN that he doesn't expect a rematch to take place any time soon. Instead, he expects both 'Tank' and 'KingRy' to embark on their respective journeys in the boxing world, racking up wins and elevating themselves prior to crossing swords once again in the future.

He believes that by then, if the two men agree to a rematch, they could generate four million PPV buys, which is within touching distance of Floyd Mayweather's record of 4.4. million against Manny Pacquiao.

What has Ryan Garcia done since losing to Gervonta Davis?

The loss to Gervonta Davis has been a bitter pill for Ryan Garcia to swallow. The speedy boxer lost his undefeated record and has since made resounding changes. He first discovered an alleged mole in his camp who is said to have leaked crucial information about his training to Davis' team.

This was heavily hinted at by 'Tank' himself at the pair's pre-fight press conference. Garcia, however, brushed those claims aside, while also asserting that he knew certain things about his opponent as well.

Another move he made was parting ways with Joe Goossen as his coach, which has left many fans speculating about the reasons behind the decision.

Some allege that Goossen's failure to boot a mole from their camp has enraged Garcia. Some also believe that Garcia ignored Goossen's instructions, especially off the heels of Goossen's statements that one doesn't train 'The Flash', instead they collaborate with him.

His absence during the post-fight press conference was also noted by fans as Ryan Garcia implied that the rehydration clause might have had an impact on his performance, even if he refused to explicitly blame it.

