Rematch at UFC Vegas 81 called off due to medical issue

UFC Vegas 81 Fight Night event is scheduled for Saturday night (October 14th) at the Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sodiq Yusuff and Edson Barboza will headline the event in a featherweight matchup. During the official weigh-ins on Friday, Yusuff registered a weight of 145.5 pounds, while Barboza weighed in at 146 pounds.

Additionally, Jennifer Maia and Viviane Araujo will be in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 81, competing in a women's flyweight bout. Maia weighed in at 125 pounds, while Araujo weighed 126 pounds.

According to a recent UFC press release, the scheduled catchweight rematch between Edgar Chairez and Daniel Lacerda was called off after the weigh-ins, owing to an undisclosed medical concern unrelated to weight on Lacerda's part.

Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda canceled from UFC Vegas 81; Credits: @UFCNews on X

The pair had previously clashed at the Noche UFC event in September. However, their flyweight bout was declared a no contest due to a referee error. In the first round, referee Chris Tognoni mistakenly believed that Lacerda had been choked unconscious by Chairez's standing guillotine and stopped the fight prematurely.

The 27-year-old Brazilian immediately contested the decision, and upon reviewing video footage, the officials at ringside determined that Tognoni had made a mistake, leading to the fight being officially declared a no contest.

Complete results for UFC Vegas 81: Yusuff vs. Barboza weigh-in

Main Card

Sodiq Yusuff (145.5 lbs) vs. Edson Barboza (146 lbs): featherweight bout

Jennifer Maia (125 lbs) vs. Viviane Araujo (126 lbs): Women's flyweight bout

Jonathan Martinez (136 lbs) vs. Adrian Yanez (135.5 lbs): bantamweight bout

Andre Petroski (186 lbs) vs. Michel Pereira (186 lbs): middleweight bout

Edgar Chairez (129.5 lbs) vs. Daniel Lacerda (130 lbs): 130 lbs catchweight bout*

Christian Rodriguez (140 lbs)** vs. Cameron Saaiman (135.5 lbs): bantamweight bout

Preliminary Card

Darren Elkins (146 lbs) vs. TJ Brown (146 lbs): featherweight bout

Tainara Lisboa (133.5 lbs) vs. Ravena Oliveira (133 lbs): Women's bantamweight bout

Terrance McKinney (155.5 lbs) vs. Brendon Marotte (155.5 lbs): lightweight bout

Irina Alekseeva (135 lbs) vs. Melissa Dixon (135.5 lbs): Women's bantamweight bout

Chris Gutierrez (136 lbs) vs. Alatengheili (136 lbs): bantamweight bout

Ashley Yoder (115.5 lbs) vs. Emily Ducote (115.5 lbs): strawweight bout

*Fight canceled.

**Rodriguez weighed four pounds more over the bantamweight limit.