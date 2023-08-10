"Remember the decision" - Heated debate ensues as fans pick sides in fantasy Belal Muhammad vs Shavkat Rakhmonov matchup

The UFC’s welterweight division is stacked right now, and two of the biggest names not currently booked are Shavkat Rakhmonov and Belal Muhammad.

Right now, Rakhmonov is ranked at No.6 in the division, while Muhammad is ranked three spots above him at No.3.

Shavkat Rakhmonov was set to fight Kelvin Gastelum in September at UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2. However, the bout was scrapped last week when Gastelum was forced out.

It’s understandable, then, that UFC fans are now talking about the possibility of a bout between ‘The Nomad’ and ‘Remember the Name.’ This debate recently surfaced onto Reddit, with fans seemingly split on a potential winner.

One fan suggested that despite Muhammad being better than Geoff Neal, who “gave Shavkat a scare,” Rakhmonov would still win.

“Geoff Neal gave Shavkat a scare. I think Belal is better than Neal. Slight edge to Shavkat imo.”

This was backed up by another user.

“Belal is an excellent fighter, well known by everyone. He shouldn’t be underestimated, his ground game is one of the best at welterweight. Very durable and a chin made of granite. With that being said Shavkat by KO round 2.”

One user was clearly in favour of Muhammad.

“I think Belal would take him down and outclass him. I really don’t understand the hate for Belal. I love both these guys, but I think Belal takes him. If Shavkat can stay standing, he’ll butcher Belal, but that’s a big a** if.”

Another fan appeared to pick Muhammad to win too, although he did poke fun at the No.3 welterweight’s lack of finishes inside the octagon.

“Remember the decision.”

Finally, one user seemed to suggest that neither fighter was fully proven against top-level competition, but the bout could act to force Dana White’s hand to give the victor a title shot.

“Honestly, until a young up and comer fights somebody really good, its hard to not assume the ranked guy will win. But the thing with Belal, is hes never really fought anyone that good either...just been there longer. This is the ‘make Dana give them a shot’ fight.”

A collage of comments can be seen below.

Reddit users discuss the prospective bout

Shavkat Rakhmonov next fight: Who did ‘The Nomad’ call out?

Following the announcement that Kelvin Gastelum had been forced out of his upcoming bout with Shavkat Rakhmonov, ‘The Nomad’ was unsympathetic with his opponent’s plight.

More importantly, it didn’t take him long to call out a different opponent for a future bout following the announcement that the Gastelum fight was off.

According to James Lynch on Twitter, Rakhmonov’s camp asked the UFC for a clash with Kamaru Usman or Stephen Thompson should the Gastelum fight not be rescheduled.

James Lynch @LynchOnSports



They've asked to fight Kamaru Usman or Stephen Thompson should the Kelvin Gastleum fight not get rescheduled twitter.com/dannyrube/stat… Per Shavkat's manager below ...They've asked to fight Kamaru Usman or Stephen Thompson should the Kelvin Gastleum fight not get rescheduled twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

As of the time of writing, however, no bout for Shavkat Rakhmonov has been made official.