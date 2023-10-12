"Reminds me of WWF in the 90s" - KSI hardly flinches after John Fury throws haymakers at plexiglass during faceoff; fans react

KSI (Olajide Olatunji) and Tommy Fury faced off within a WWE-styled cage, where Tommy's father joined the fray, pounding on the plexiglass divider.

John Fury again became the center of attention as he attempted to break through the cage separating his son from 'The Nightmare' during Thursday's Misfits Boxing pre-fight press conference. After a lengthy exchange of heated words between the two opponents, Fury Sr. entered the cage and unleashed a series of vicious punches on the panel, concluding with a headbutt.

John has played a significant role in the lead-up to this weekend's fight, as he was responsible for abruptly ending the first press conference in August by flipping tables and creating chaos on stage. The 59-year-old former boxer might have been seeking payback for an incident the previous day when KSI spat in his direction from a balcony during the open workouts.

Fans were swift to respond with a wide range of emotions when KSI appeared unfazed by John Fury's powerful punches, offering diverse reactions.

"Grandpa has to do this cuz Tommy can’t sell to safe his life 🤡"

"Wtf is this ??? Is the dad fighting ? Foos weird for that"

"He didn’t flinch, but he did step back😂🖕🏼"

"How embarrassing for Tommy lol"

"Reminds me of WWF in the 90s it’s that lame"

"They need to put him down"

"EVERYTHING ABOUT THIS IS SO EMBARRASSING, WHAT THE SPORT HAS COME TO 🤦🏽‍♀️"

"THIS IS PEAK JOHN FURY 😂😂"

KSI's confident stance leading up to the bout with Tommy Fury

KSI is gearing up for his most challenging match to date inside the squared circle. The 30-year-old Englishman is scheduled to face Tommy Fury on October 14th in the headline bout of Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card. There has been much discussion leading up to the fight about 'TNT' being a formidable opponent, but the YouTuber-turned-boxer remains brimming with self-assuredness.

During the recent open workouts, 'The Nightmare' disclosed that he is completely calm and devoid of nervousness in anticipation of his upcoming fight:

"So relaxed, so calm, no nerves. Legit, I've worked so hard. People have seen it, I've put out plenty of videos, I put out the documentary on my channel. I have worked so hard, how can I be nervous when I know I've trained harder than him. I'm the fastest I've ever been, I'm the strongest I've ever been, boxing IQ wise I'm phenomenal and I just feel like nothing can fu*king break me."

