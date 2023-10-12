Absolute chaos at XSeries10 open workouts as Tommy Fury and Logan Paul's fathers almost come to blows

John Fury once again erupted in anger during the open workout for the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card (XSeries10), resulting in confrontations with his son Tommy Fury's opponent, KSI, and reportedly, Logan Paul’s father, Gregory.

Fury Sr was in attendance at the workout to back his son, who is set to headline Saturday's boxing event at the AO Arena in Manchester against the 30-year-old Englishman. While 'TNT' conducted an interview on the floor, John Fury's focus shifted to a balcony above, where 'The Nightmare' was standing.

Cameras captured a water bottle being hurled towards KSI, rebounding off a glass railing. In swift retaliation, the YouTuber-turned-boxer responded by spitting in the direction of the bottle, seemingly directed toward the area where John Fury was positioned below.

Check out the video below:

The drama didn't end for Tommy Fury's father, who later had a heated confrontation with a man who seemed to be Logan Paul's father. Gregory Paul seemed to brush off Fury's initial outburst with a laugh, but security swiftly stepped in as the situation escalated, with Fury attempting to reach Paul. Check out the video here.

The elder Paul is in Manchester to support 'The Maverick' in his boxing match against Dillon Danis, which is one of the co-headlining fights on the card. The Fury and Paul families have an ongoing feud due to exchanges of disrespectful comments that date back to Tommy Fury's fight against Jake Paul in February.

John Fury's drama at open workouts ahead of KSI vs. Tommy Fury ignites fan reactions

Meanwhile, fans reacted to Tommy Fury's father John Fury's high-tension drama with a myriad of hilarious responses.

One fan wrote:

"John Fury vs Greg Paul on DAZN ppv coming soon…."

Another wrote:

"Greg Paul would be asleep in 2 seconds"

Check out some more reactions below:

"John Fury is a #pickme"

"Leave it to John Fury to cause trouble 🤣🤣🤣"

"John finds it impossible to not make it all about himself. Will never let his son have his moment."

"Logan and Jake have the wettest dad in history"

"John Fury🇬🇧 is fu*k'n prick"

"This man is a menace. A chaos colossus. If we were any where but misfits boxing I wouldn’t be rooting for him. But this is misfits. Let him cook."

Credits: @MF_DAZNXSeries on X