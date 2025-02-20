Renato Moicano isn't so sure Ilia Topuria is set to face Islam Makhachev, instead believing the Georgian-Spaniard could in fact be targeting a rematch against Max Holloway at 155 pounds.

Last night, Dana White dropped multiple bombshells regarding a number of UFC bouts, including the news that 'El Matador' has vacated the featherweight title. Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes will now face off for the undisputed belt at UFC 314, leaving Topuria's future up in the air.

The UFC CEO didn't confirm any fight news for Topuria, but Ariel Helwani later took to X to share some news. Per Helwani, the current plan is to book Topuria vs. Makhachev for the International Fight Week event in June:

"The plan is for Ilia Topuria to fight Islam Makhachev later this year, I'm told. Perhaps as soon as IFW."

Whilst the news of a Topuria vs. Makhachev bout has excited a majority of MMA fans, Renato Moicano isn't so sure it's as cut and dry as it appears.

Following White's announcement, 'Money' took to X to weigh in on the situation. According to the Brazilian, if Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev were set to collide, it would have been announced last night.

Instead, Moicano thinks it could just be a smokescreen for the 28-year-old to rematch Max Holloway at 155 pounds instead. Moicano wrote:

"Topuria is not fight Islam otherwise they would announce already! Imagine if Modfker us just hunting max Holloway down in 155 😂😂😂😂😂"

Check out Renato Moicano's post below:

Ilia Topuria believes he represents the new generation of MMA fighters

Prior to the news he has vacated the featherweight title to step up to the lightweight division, Ilia Topuria sent a stern message to any of his future opponents.

The 28-year-old, who is undefeated in his professional career (16-0), believes he is the gold standard in regards to the next generation of MMA fighters. Speaking on a recent episode of the FULL SEND PODCAST, Topuria stated that he is comfortable fighting in every possible scenario, making him one of the most dangerous fighters in the world.

He explained:

"I represent the new generation of mixed martial arts. Before, guys in MMA were good in striking and maybe wrestling but their ground game wasn't that good...In my case, I'm good everywhere. You can take me anywhere and I'm going to feel comfortable. They can take me to the deep water, I was born in the deep water. Take me wherever you wan't to take me."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (21:30):

