Renato Moicano drops eye-opening take on Alex Pereira's relevance dip without UFC gold

Renato Moicano recently made an eye-opening claim regarding Alex Pereira's relevance after losing his UFC light heavyweight championship to Magomed Ankalaev. He noted that he could be experiencing a slight dip, especially now that he is no longer champion.

Pereira entered the bout with plenty of momentum, but ended up losing a unanimous decision to Ankalaev in a bout that many believed was fairly one-sided. There have been reports that an immediate rematch could be on the horizon, but 'Poatan' will likely be viewed as the underdog should they compete again.

During the latest episode of Show Me The Money, Moicano brought up that he measured the relevance to YouTube viewership numbers, which hasn't been too strong for Pereira since losing his title. 'Money' mentioned that there is a connection between those numbers and his relevancy as it signals that Pereira doesn't have the same momentum and popularity he did when he was champion:

"Go to 'Poatan's YouTube channel and then you check the numbers, my brother... Before the fight against Ankalaev, [Pereira] was fu**ing doing huge numbers. His last four days, he's making little views on his YouTube channel... Before when he was champ, even if he doesn't have a fight, [he got] huge numbers. Yeah, crazy momentum. I just think people love a champion and the numbers show."

Check out Renato Moicano's comments regarding Alex Pereira below (26:31):

Renato Moicano suggests Alex Pereira to hype up his rematch against Magomed Ankalaev

Renato Moicano also believes Alex Pereira is aware of his relevancy dip and offered a suggestion for how he can regain the relevancy he had when he was the reigning light heavyweight champion.

During the aforementioned episode, Moicano mentioned that Pereira should sell his rematch against Magomed Ankalaev by building more anticipation for the fight:

"That's just the reality from the UFC, so that's why you have to take advantage of that, so I think [Pereira] knows that and he needs to get back to the championships. I think he wants to hype up the fight [against Ankalaev]." [27:52]

Check out the official judges' scorecards for Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev below:

