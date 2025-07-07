  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Renato Moicano targets Michael Chandler as retirement fight, potentially derailing Conor McGregor’s UFC White House plans

Renato Moicano targets Michael Chandler as retirement fight, potentially derailing Conor McGregor’s UFC White House plans

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Jul 07, 2025 13:55 GMT
Renato Moicano (left) envisions Michael Chandler (middle) fight. [Images courtesy: Getty]
Renato Moicano (left) envisions Michael Chandler (middle) fight. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Renato Moicano recently spoke about the possibility of fighting Michael Chandler. If this bout happens, it could disrupt Conor McGregor's plans for a potential UFC return clash against 'Iron'.

Ad

Following US President Donald Trump's announcement of hosting a UFC event on the White House lawns, McGregor was among the top fighters who expressed interest in participating. In doing so, he hinted at a possible matchup against Chandler.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During a recent appearance on the Show Me The Money podcast, Moicano was asked who he would like to fight next. In response, the Brazilian said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Man, I'll be completely honest with you. The oldest guy in the division, Michael Chandler, my brother... There is no better time for that fight. I have been talking sh*t to [to] Chandler for so long. And if I lose to him, I will have to kill myself. [How about the loser retires?] 100 percent, sign the contract, my brother."
Ad

Check out Renato Moicano's comments below (23:07):

youtube-cover
Ad

Moicano is coming off a loss to Beneil Dariush at UFC 317 by unanimous decision. Prior to that, he also lost to Islam Makhachev at UFC 311. These defeats mark the second time in his career within the leading MMA promotion that the Brazilian has experienced consecutive losses.

Gilbert Burns tags Renato Moicano as "favorite" in a potential Michael Chandler fight

In the aforementioned discussion on the Show Me The Money podcast, Gilbert Burns expressed his views on how his friend Renato Moicano would fare against Michael Chandler.

Ad

Claiming that Moicano would be the favorite to win, 'Durinho' said:

"That would be a good fight, I guess... I think [Moicano] will be a favorite." [48:48]

During his assessment, Burns pointed out Chandler's recent performances. 'Iron' is seemingly struggling to find winning momentum and is currently on a three-fight losing streak. In terms of his fight record, he is 1-5 in his last six UFC outings.

About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications