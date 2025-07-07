Renato Moicano targets Michael Chandler as retirement fight, potentially derailing Conor McGregor’s UFC White House plans

Renato Moicano recently spoke about the possibility of fighting Michael Chandler. If this bout happens, it could disrupt Conor McGregor's plans for a potential UFC return clash against 'Iron'.

Following US President Donald Trump's announcement of hosting a UFC event on the White House lawns, McGregor was among the top fighters who expressed interest in participating. In doing so, he hinted at a possible matchup against Chandler.

During a recent appearance on the Show Me The Money podcast, Moicano was asked who he would like to fight next. In response, the Brazilian said:

"Man, I'll be completely honest with you. The oldest guy in the division, Michael Chandler, my brother... There is no better time for that fight. I have been talking sh*t to [to] Chandler for so long. And if I lose to him, I will have to kill myself. [How about the loser retires?] 100 percent, sign the contract, my brother."

Check out Renato Moicano's comments below (23:07):

Moicano is coming off a loss to Beneil Dariush at UFC 317 by unanimous decision. Prior to that, he also lost to Islam Makhachev at UFC 311. These defeats mark the second time in his career within the leading MMA promotion that the Brazilian has experienced consecutive losses.

Gilbert Burns tags Renato Moicano as "favorite" in a potential Michael Chandler fight

In the aforementioned discussion on the Show Me The Money podcast, Gilbert Burns expressed his views on how his friend Renato Moicano would fare against Michael Chandler.

Claiming that Moicano would be the favorite to win, 'Durinho' said:

"That would be a good fight, I guess... I think [Moicano] will be a favorite." [48:48]

During his assessment, Burns pointed out Chandler's recent performances. 'Iron' is seemingly struggling to find winning momentum and is currently on a three-fight losing streak. In terms of his fight record, he is 1-5 in his last six UFC outings.

