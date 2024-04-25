Renato Moicano has two-word response to fan planning to put all his Bitcoin on the UFC lightweight's picks

Renato Moicano humorously and succinctly responded to a fan who, perhaps too enthusiastically, was following the fighter's betting advice for the UFC event this weekend.

Moicano took to his YouTube channel Money Moicano to offer up full card predictions for UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs. Perez. Living up to the titular nature of the channel, the surging lightweight was offering up tips on how fans could allocate their money on Saturday's fights if they're inclined to do so.

In the comment section of the video, @BigMike9751 commented:

"I going to put all my Bitcoin on these picks ma broda"

To this comment on the UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs. Perez betting and predictions video, Moicano responded:

"no brother"

[Image Courtesy: @MoneyMoicano comment section on YouTube]

Check out the video Renato Moicano commented to this exuberant fan below:

When will Renato Moicano fight next?

The 34-year-old last competed earlier this month but seems keen on getting his next assignment inside the cage.

Moicano last garnered a victory on April 13 at one of the biggest shows in company history, UFC 300.

The native of Brazil bested Jalin Turner by way of a second-round TKO with Moicano extending his winning streak to three straight.

Relevant to this situation is the UFC is making their return to Manchester with a pay-per-view offering this Summer. UFC 304 is set to go down on July 27 and many big stars from out of the UK are theorized to be partaking in this event. One such fighter who has been teasing this is Paddy Pimblett.

The former Cage Warriors champion wants a ranked contender at 155 pounds for his next outing. Pimblett called out many in the lightweight hierarchy and there seemed to be a bit of extra venom in his callouts of Moicano as compared to his mentions of other notable players in the division.

Moicano has also responded in the past with fervor in terms of also wanting that Pimblett fight. Nothing has been locked in for that prizefight as of this writing but it seems like the two entertaining lightweights are trying to create a desire for it among the MMA public with their ever-growing public rivalry.

Beyond the bad blood brewing up between the two, the fight could make a degree of sense on a meritocracy level.

At this juncture, Moicano is the number 10 ranked lightweight contender and Pimblett is coming off of a victory over former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson.

Expand Tweet