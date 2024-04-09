UFC 300 is fast approaching and the event is stacked with prolific competitors.

The champions on this card, both past as well as present, account for 12 fighters on the card, and those combatants will be outlined throughout.

Cody Garbrandt and Deiveson Figueiredo will thrown down in a 135-pound contest that promises fireworks. Garbrandt is a former UFC bantamweight champion and former UFC flyweight champion Figueiredo looks to carve out a path towards gold in a higher weight division.

Jessica Andrade previously held the UFC strawweight strap and looks to garner another crack at gold in the 115-pound hierarchy. To do so, the former UFC flyweight title challenger will take on Marina Rodriguez in an all-important scrap.

Holly Holm captured UFC bantamweight gold in one of the most hotly buzzed about upset wins in UFC history over Ronda Rousey in late 2015. Holm will welcome former PFL lightweight champion Kayla Harrison to the octagon this weekend.

Aljamain Sterling put together one of the deeper resumes of any UFC bantamweight champion in history but is now eyeing goals at featherweight. 'Funk Master' will take on Calvin Kattar at 145 pounds as part of the massive event on April 13.

In the featured preliminary bout, Jiri Prochazka looks to ascend the 205-pound rankings once again after capturing the UFC light heavyweight title in June 2022. Having relinquished the belt due to injury and failing to recapture it at UFC 295, Prochazka now collides with surging contender Aleksandar Rakic.

Check out a trailer on the UFC 300 champions shared by Dana White below:

UFC 300's championship pedigree continued

Charles Oliveira is a former UFC lightweight champion and is lined up in what looks to be a 155-pound title eliminator bout potentially. Arman Tsarukyan will test his skill against 'Do Bronx' on the pay-per-view main card.

Max Holloway is one of the most accomplished UFC featherweight champions of all time and clashes with former UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje. The two men will lock horns for the BMF belt at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the UFC 300 co-main event, Zhang Weili enters the cage as the reigning and defending UFC strawweight champion. She looks to make the sophomore title defense of her second reign with the 115-pound crown. Yan Xiaonan vies for Zhang Weili's gold in what is the first Ultimate Fighting Championship title clash between two Chinese fighters.

The headline attraction of UFC 300 features Alex Pereira defending his light heavyweight title against a former champion who previously held that belt but never lost it in the cage. Jamahal Hill looks to become a two-time champion after returning from an Achilles injury to unseat a man who became a two-division UFC champion in lightning-quick fashion.

'Poatan' previously also held the UFC middleweight belt before dropping it to arch-rival Israel Adesanya. Pereira looks to make the first defense of his 205-pound crown in the coming days versus Hill.

