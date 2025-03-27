Reporter brings up popular 'chicken feet' clip after Sean Strickland lauds Popeyes chicken under her post

Sean Strickland is genuinely an unfettered individual. He is typically witty with MMA reporters, lending entertaining touches to their interactions. Strickland also brings an unfiltered attitude that garners admiration from some and criticism from many in the MMA community.

Ad

Recently, Strickland commented on MMA reporter Helen Yee's X post, where she shared a photo of a chicken meal she had ordered from Nando's, a chain known for its flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken. In the caption, Yee asked her social media friends whether they think Nando's serves the best chicken.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Strickland commented on the post, highlighting his preference for Popeyes chicken over other options:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Naa it ain't popeyes"

The MMA reporter then responded using a clip from their hilarious 2023 interaction where she offered Strickland chicken feet, which he primarily rejected.

Is it better than chicken feet , though, @SStricklandMMA?

Check out the video of Sean Strickland trying chicken feet:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The clip showcased 'Tarzan's' dislike of the chicken feet, with the former UFC champion grimacing after tasting it.

Sean Strickland's insatiable curiosity for adventure shows no signs of waning

Sean Strickland recently shared a life update where he was seen engaging in an adventure sport. Outside the octagon, Strickland has been seen seeking adrenaline through many means, including riding motorcycles.

Ad

The former middleweight champion suffered a brutal nose break during his title fight against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312. Even though 'Tarzan' showed much resilience fighting with a broken nose, the fight did not go in his favor and he lost via unanimous decision.

'Tarzan' recently took to Instagram to let his followers know his nose has healed. In the same post, he was seen snowboarding and performing impressive jumps. Strickland's post read:

Ad

"Well guys nose is healed! Back to life Monday. Its been a fun few weeks, but I miss my life!!!! TIME TO SACK UP AND BE BETTER!!! I guess I'm not gonna be a pro snowboarder..."

Check out Sean Strickland's Instagram post below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.