Reports: Ciryl Gane's apartment robbed while the fighter was at UFC Paris; thieves took away 6-figure loot

Former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane was recently robbed of a sizable fortune.

The MMA fighter's apartment at Nogent-sur-Marne was robbed last Saturday as he was away headlining the UFC Paris card at the Accor Arena. This type of robbery strategy is often employed against soccer players on tour.

The thieves reportedly stole belongings worth $162,045 during the heist. (150,000 euros).

As per a report by the French news organization Le Parisien, the robbers forced open the fighter's front door to enter his home. A Rolex watch, valuable jewels, and other belongings have been stolen from the apartment.

The robbery case has been entrusted to the anti-burglary unit of the territorial security of Val-de-Marne.

Although no arrests have been made as of now, a source close to the case informed Le Parisien that a possible mole in the Frenchman's entourage might have slipped the fighter's schedule to the thieves.

Gane had better luck at the fights, as he delivered a clinical second-round knockout against No.7-ranked heavyweight contender Sergey Spivak. 'Bon Gamin' is 12-2 as a professional mixed martial artist and holds wins against the likes of Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa.

Watch Ciryl Gane vs. Sergey Spivak below:

The Frenchman has already come short twice in title fights. In his maiden undisputed title shot, Gane succumbed to a unanimous decision loss to Francis Ngannou at UFC 270. Later, at UFC 285, he suffered a first-round submission loss against Jon Jones.

However, after his statement win in Paris, the 30-year-old confirmed that he is still on the prowl for the heavyweight championship.

Ciryl Gane wants revenge against Jon Jones

The first-round submission loss to Jon Jones is perhaps the most humiliating moment of Ciryl Gane's professional career. So, naturally, 'Bon Gamin' is hankering after revenge against the heavyweight champion.

During a segment with ESPN MMA after his dominant win over Sergey Spivak, the 30-year-old revealed his desire to get a much-needed win against 'Bones':

"Tonight, I proved with all of the pressure I can have, I did very well, and I proved it... and want to go back to the belt for sure... [I'm going to watch who emerge victorious between Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic] Exactly."

He added:

"[It would be great] if it's possible to get my revenge against Jon Jones, if he's not retired. My goal is the belt no matter what's going to happen [at Jones vs. Miocic]."

Catch Ciryl Gane's comments below (4:14):