Reports: New PFL star signee Abdoul Abdouraguimov was set to sign with UFC, but the MMA leader abruptly ended communication

Abdoul Abdouraguimov, one of the rising stars in MMA has finally announced his signing with the PFL after the UFC failed to sign him.

'The Lazy King' is a Russian MMA fighter who has impressed the fighting world with his dominance on the ground. Abdouraguimov is a submission specialist, with 11 submission wins in his career, out of which nine were in the very first round.

Currently fighting at middleweight, he is a force to be reckoned with. According to @phre, an MMA journalist on Twitter, the UFC was unable to sign the Russian:

"After promising them (Abdouraguimov's team) a bout at UFC Paris, the UFC stopped answering their emails and never reached out to them again. Tired of waiting, they got in touch with PFL which immediately sent them a contract. UFC's loss, if you ask me."

Take a look at the tweet:

Immediately after he reported the news, PFL announced the same on their social media handles. Abdoul Abdouraguimov is one of the most promising prospects in the MMA world and could have been a great addition to the UFC. However, the PFL seems to be raking in MMA fighters promising higher pay than other promotions.

Abdoul Abdouraguimov announces his first fight under the PFL banner

Abdoul Abdouraguimov wasted no time after signing with the PFL to announce his next fight. Despite just joining the organization, he is now set to fight Quemuel Ottoni at PFL Europe 3.

The organization uploaded a video of 'The Lazy King' announcing his next fight on their Twitter page. The Russian will be fighting in Paris, something even the UFC supposedly offered him:

"September the 30th, 2023, in Paris at the Zenith Arena gonna be the first fight of Lazy King in the PFL. And that's not all, the Lazy King also gonna participate in the PFL season tournament for one million dollars. You heard it right, one million dollars baby, lightweight division, Lazy King is coming."

Take a look at the video:

Abdoul Abdouraguimov will have the entire MMA world's eyes on him when he makes his debut in the PFL. Being one of the best MMA organizations in the world, the level of competition will be much higher than anything Abdouraguimov has experienced till date. Fans will look to see how he squares up against some of the best MMA fighters in the world.