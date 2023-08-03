Reports: Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. both made at least $25 million from their fight

Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr reportedly made at least $25 million each for their recent blockbuster boxing match.

On Saturday, July 29, Crawford and Spence Jr fought inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, for undisputed status in the welterweight boxing division. On paper, the matchup was expected to be very close and intense, but ‘Bud’ had other plans.

Crawford battered his opponent and secured multiple knockdowns before winning with a ninth-round TKO. Luckily for Spence Jr, he didn’t leave empty-handed, as both fighters secured a massive payday.

Longtime boxing journalist Dan Rafael recently went on Twitter and revealed the number of domestic pay-per-views sold, and how much each fighter earned:

“Per sources, #SpenceCrawford PPV generated at least 650k domestic buys, grossing $55M with it quite possible to get to 675k range. Add in gate of more than $20M and fight was a huge success. Both fighters will make at least $25M apiece. Spence was entitled to a slightly higher %.”

Terence Crawford’s win against Errol Spence Jr added another high-quality name to his resume. Previous wins include Shawn Porter, Kell Brook, Amir Khan, and more. The 35-year-old now holds a 40-0 professional boxing record, with 31 wins by KO/TKO.

Meanwhile, Spence Jr dared to be great but came up short. The 33-year-old’s undefeated record ended after 28 wins, with his titles at 147 pounds also being taken away. With that said, ‘The Truth’ has plenty of opportunities left in the professional boxing world.

Errol Spence Jr. congratulates Terence Crawford and teases a future rematch

Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr weren’t necessarily rivals heading into their blockbuster boxing match. The tension was fueled by the desire to win, leading to their respect for each other being shown after the fight. In the aftermath of his loss, Spence Jr had this to say on Instagram:

“Congrats to @tbudcrawford good shit bra ! Hopefully we can do it again sooner then later 🤝🏾 #154 🦈”

Spence Jr won’t return to 147 pounds. Instead, he plans to fight at 154 and limit his weight cut. The junior middleweight division is run by undisputed world champion Jermell Charlo, who is fighting Canelo Alvarez for undisputed status at super middleweight (168 pounds) on September 30.