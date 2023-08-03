After the culmination of the highly anticipated Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence fight, 'Bud' has shed light on his future plans in the sport.

Crawford recently stated that he wished to fight Jermell Charlo for his next outing, but the 35-year-old admitted that he would probably have to go up against Spence for a second time in December this year.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Terence Crawford has now declared that Jermell Charlo is the fight he wants following his win over Errol Spence, though he acknowledged that a rematch with Spence may have to come first in December. [@HOT97] Terence Crawford has now declared that Jermell Charlo is the fight he wants following his win over Errol Spence, though he acknowledged that a rematch with Spence may have to come first in December. [@HOT97] pic.twitter.com/hjeGUjQzNY

Crawford and 'The Truth' went toe-to-toe in a much-awaited clash on July 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Prior to the contest, both Crawford and Spence were undefeated with a 39-0 record and a 28-0 record respectively.

Come fight night, 'Bud' put on a masterclass and dominated his opponent for the majority of the fight. Crawford landed three knockdowns during the course of the fight and at the end of the eighth round, was ahead on the three scorecards with a unanimous score of 79-70.

The judges were not required that night as 'Bud' went on to score a TKO victory in the ninth round to become the undisputed welterweight champion.

After the event, Crawford made an appearance at the post-fight press conference where he slammed his critics and announced the dawn of the 'Terence Crawford era.'

"For all you guys that doubted me. For all you guys who said I was too small. I was actually too strong. And now everybody get's to witness greatness, like I said before. It's the Terence Crawford era."

Israel Adesanya reacts to Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was one of the many combat sports fans who were excited about the showdown between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence. Prior to the fight, 'The Last Stylebender' had picked 'Bud' to emerge victorious in the encounter.

Adesanya recently uploaded a video of his reaction to the fight on his YouTube channel. Throughout the clip, the New Zealander commended Crawford for his 'masterful' performance.

"Ninja, bro! This guy [Terence Crawford] is in the zone... This is art, bro... Terence is just showcasing beautiful boxing, the sweet science. A fight for the ages in boxing and one guy just showed a masterful performance in boxing... That was crazy. That was just a beautiful display of the sweet science... Terence was calm, chill, cold... calculated, had his hands in the right place, was effortless in a way but at the same time, efficient."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below: