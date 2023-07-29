Israel Adesanya is looking forward to the super-fight between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford, set to take place this weekend. Both men are aiming to become the undisputed welterweight champion, the first boxer in the history of the division to do so.

The fight is being labeled as one of the most important boxing fights of the last thirty years, as the two undefeated fighters will go head-to-head in their primes.

'The Last Stylebender' believes "it's about time" that the pair met in the squared circle. Adesanya admitted that he is not too familiar with the boxing styles of Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford, but predicted the fight nonetheless, saying

"0's have to go, that's just life. You know in the gym how many times you lose... Like I said, it's about time [they're fighting]." 0:17-0:51

'The Last Stylebender' continued:

"They both can crack though, I've seen both of them drop people in weird ways... Crawford's crafty with his feet as well... Official pick, I'm gonna go Terence Crawford. I just like his work ethic. I like Errol Spence Jr. as well. I like the fact that two guys like this are about to fight, it's good for boxing."2:00-3:10

Watch the video below:

Israel Adesanya has competed in professional boxing himself, and holds a record of 5-1.

Israel Adesanya predicts Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira at UFC 291

Israel Adesanya recently broke down the light heavyweight matchup between Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira, set to feature as the co-main event of UFC 291 this weekend.

'The Last Stylebender' has faced both men in the past, having lost to Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title at UFC 259.

Blachowicz will have a grappling advantage over Alex Pereira come fight night, but having stated that he wants to "test his stand-up" against 'Poatan', it could be another knockout victory for the Brazilian.

Israel Adesanya predicted a KO-win in the UFC 291 co-main event and said:

"Jan's definitely gonna try and take him down, he's not stupid. Alex should just f***ing use that knee, he knows how to time it well. But that's when he's offensive"

He continued:

"[Alex] gonna throw that leg kick, 'cause it's hard to read... Jan is gonna take his time. Patience, get as much reads as he can. But if Jan does what I think he's gonna do, he's gonna get caught with a left hook [by Alex"

Watch the video below from 8:15: