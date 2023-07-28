UFC Tonight: UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 - US, Canada, UK, Australia start time, channel info, pricing and full card

UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 will be the next pay-per-view card from the world's premier MMA promotion. The action is set to go down this Saturday, July 29, from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, with a series of intriguing matchups lined up for the fight fans.

The UFC 291 card will be headlined by a much-anticipated rematch between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje with the ceremonial BMF title at stake.

In the co-main event of UFC 291, former 185-pound titleholder Alex Pereira will make his 205-pound debut as he takes on the ex-divisional champion and No.3-ranked Jan Blachowicz.

The UFC 291 main card will also feature a welterweight showdown between former title challenger Stephen Thompson and Michel Pereira.

Also on the card, Tony Ferguson will square off against Bobby Green in a battle of lightweights. The potential main card opener of UFC 291 will see Michael Chiesa take on Kevin Holland in a welterweight contest.

Find out when and where you can watch the event.

UFC 291 - Timings

The following are the UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 timings for the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia:

United States & Canada

The early prelims for the event will kick off at 6:30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT, followed by the prelims at 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT on Saturday, July 29. The UFC 291 main pay-per-view card will commence at 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT.

United Kingdom

For UK audiences, the early prelims for the pay-per-view will get underway at 10:30 PM GMT on Saturday, July 29. The prelims will follow at 12:00 AM GMT on Sunday, July 30, with the main card scheduled to begin at 2:00 AM GMT.

Australia

In Australia, the early prelims will start at 8:30 AM AEST/ 8:00 AM ACST/ 6:30 AM AWST on Sunday, July 30, followed by the prelims at 10:00 AM AEST/ 9:30 AM ACST/ 8:00 AM AWST. The main card will get underway at 12:00 PM AEST/ 11:30 AM ACST/ 10:00 AM AWST.

UFC Tonight: UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 - Television, live streaming, and pricing

Here are the necessary details to watch UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 live on television and online platforms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and the main card will stream live on ESPN+. The subscription costs $9.99 per month, but viewers can save nearly 20% with an annual subscription of $99.99.

For those with an active ESPN+ subscription, UFC pay-per-view events can be purchased for $79.99 per event. For new and monthly ESPN+ subscribers, the pay-per-view package can be purchased for $124.98, which comes with an annual subscription to ESPN+ along with access to the next UFC pay-per-view event.

For the prelims, viewers can also tune in to ESPN News. The platform is available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. The early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass as well. Subscriptions cost $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

Canada

All UFC Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN. You can log on to TSN with the details of your provider if you get it as part of a cable deal. Alternatively, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month (plus tax).

For pay-per-view events, you can choose from several pay-per-view providers, such as SaskTel, Shaw, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, or Eastlink, with pricing set at around $64.99.

United Kingdom

The prelims and main card for this weekend's pay-per-view will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free BT Sport monthly passes are available at £29.99 and can be canceled at any time.

Australia

In Australia, the main card and prelims will be available for live streaming on UFC Fight Pass. UFC pay-per-view events are also available on Main Event, Kayo Sports for AU$59.95.

Watch UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 fight preview below:

UFC Tonight: UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 - Full card

Here are all the fighters competing on the main and preliminary fight cards at the event:

Main card

Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje (lightweight)

Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira (light heavyweight)

Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira (welterweight)

Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green (lightweight)

Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland (welterweight)

Preliminary card

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Trevin Giles (welterweight)

Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (heavyweight)

Roman Kopylov vs. Claudio Ribeiro (middleweight)

Jake Matthews vs. Darrius Flowers (welterweight)

Early preliminary card

C.J. Vergara vs. Vinicius Salvador (flyweight)

Matthew Semelsberger vs. Uros Medic (welterweight)

Miranda Maverick vs. Priscila Cachoeira (women's flyweight)

Watch the top finishes from some of the fighters competing on the card below: