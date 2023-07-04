"Repulsive and vile" - Conor McGregor slammed for "dead enemies" tweet on Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov's death anniversary

Conor McGregor does not hold back when it comes to his social media and often gets criticized for his controversial tweets. His latest tweet to come under heavy critcism was allegedly directed at his arch nemesis Khabib Nurmagomedov's late father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

McGregor quoted a tweet questioning Twitter users about what helped their mental health the most. The Irishman responded with a two word answer.

"Dead enemies."

McGregor then deleted the tweet in typical fashion after he was called out for its terrible timing.

Check out the screenshot of the deleted tweet below:

Fans were outraged in the comments as the untimely tweet coincided with the death anniversary of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, a respected figure in the mixed martial arts world and a father and coach to one of the most dominant fighters in history.

One fan wrote:

"If by dead enemy you are referring to Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, on the three year anniversary of his passing on July 3rd, 2020, then that’s a repulsive and vile move."

The fan also alleged that the original tweet was two days older and 'The Notorious' specifically picked the very day of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov's death to tweet about 'dead enemies' helping his mental health.

"Yeah, on the anniversary of his passing on Nuly 3rd, 2020. He waited to reply to the tweet, sick."

Other fans also found it unbelievable that the former lightweight champion had tweeted so and stated that he still could not digest his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

"This gotta be photoshopped [skull emoji] [loudly crying face emoji]"

"Bro still not over it"

"His loss to khabib is Still eating him up internally."

Ali Abdelaziz hits back at Conor McGregor for "dead enemies" tweet

Khabib Nurmagomedov's longtime manager Ali Abdelaziz hit back at Conor McGregor for his 'dead enemies' tweet.

The Dominance MMA founder replied with reference to McGregor's alcoholism.

"The only thing you killed is your liquor"

Check out his tweet below:

Abdelaziz's prompt reply led fans to suggest that he has notifciations on for Conor McGregor's Twitter account while others suggested the alternate meaning of 'killed it' being McGregor's success with his Proper Number Twelve Irish whisky brand.

This is not the first time McGregor has taken a dig at Khabib Nurmagomedov's family with their UFC 229 main event promotions intensifying to the point where the Irish fighter made comments about 'The Eagle's' religion and his wife.

