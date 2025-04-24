"Retired with millions in the bank" - Joe Rogan praises Georges St-Pierre's post-retirement mindset, calls him the ultimate MMA athlete

Joe Rogan recently lavished praise on Georges St-Pierre for his post-retirement mindset and for being wise with his finances. He noted that the former welterweight king isn't interested in fighting and has adopted a true martial artist lifestyle.

St-Pierre is considered by many as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time for his reigns as welterweight champion and then capturing the middleweight championship following a four-year hiatus. Since announcing his retirement from the sport, he has stuck to his word and has no interest in fighting again.

During the latest episode of his JRE podcast with guest Joey Diaz, Rogan revealed that St-Pierre continues to actively train, improve and learn new techniques despite being retired. The UFC commentator mentioned that 'Rush' is satisfied with his career and has set a great example for other fighters on coping with post-retirement life. He said:

"I see [St-Pierre] every couple of months [in Austin, Texas]. He comes down to train and then he'll go somewhere else to train and he'll go somewhere else and train. No desire to fight, he doesn't want to fight anymore at all. He's just a martial artist. He's so happy and content. He's like the best example of a guy who retired with millions in the bank and is living his best life... It's all about growing and this martial arts journey that he's on for his whole life."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:25:10):

Joe Rogan says Georges St-Pierre has maintained his identity post-retirement

During the aforementioned episode, Joe Rogan mentioned that Georges St-Pierre hasn't fallen victim to the post-retirement decline like some other fighters have and praised the Canadian for remaining active. He said:

"[St-Pierre is] just enjoying his life and training martial arts all over the world. It's incredible. It's beautiful because the saddest thing for me is when a fighter stops fighting and they lose their identity. Georges has never lost his identity. He hasn't gone through some weird phase where he doesn't know what to do with himself." [1:26:15]

Check out a clip of Georges St-Pierre announcing his retirement below:

