When Joe Rogan expressed admiration for Alex Pereira's "special way" of checking leg kicks: "It's different than everybody else's"

On the Jan. 21, 2024, episode of the JRE Fight Companion series, Joe Rogan and his close friends Eddie Bravo, Brendan Schaub, and Joey Diaz discussed Alex Pereira's defensive striking skills. In particular, Rogan praised Pereira for his unique defense against low kicks.

As Rogan recounted, Pereira demonstrated how he checks low kicks to him and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier. However, as he has not seen the method replicated by any other fighter, Rogan elected against disclosing how Pereira defends against low kicks. He said:

"He was showing me and DC how he checks leg kicks and we had a conversation about it, like, 'Can we talk about this? Can we tell people this?' We decided, I don't think we should tell people. He's got a special way that he checks leg kicks. It was different than everybody else's. He's got a whole strategy behind it."

The longtime UFC commentator further revealed that the demonstration took place at his Mothership comedy club in Austin, Texas.

"We were like, 'Oh, sh*t.' So, he was showing us. So, we're at the Mothership, me and DC and Alex Pereira, and Alex Pereira is kicking our legs, and he's showing us how to check. He's showing us how he checks and what he does to follow up. He's got a system, man."

Check out Joe Rogan praising Alex Pereira's low kick defense (50:42):

Pereira's ability to check and land low kicks without telegraphing has served him well throughout his career. Even highly educated strikers like Israel Adesanya struggled against 'Poatan's' low kicks.

Joe Rogan himself is a specialist in kicks

While Joe Rogan has never been a professional fighter, he is a Taekwondo black belt who briefly competed as an amateur kickboxer. Despite his previous goal to compete as a professional kickboxer, Rogan opted against doing so due to fears about his health.

Check out Joe Rogan demonstrating his kicks to T.J. Dillashaw:

However, he still drew tremendous attention for the amount of power he generates with his kicks, often demonstrating them by hitting the heavy bag. He has even taught his spinning back-kick technique to professional fighters themselves.

