'Reug Reug' admits ‘ground and pound’ was the only way he envisioned finishing Buchecha

At ONE Fight Night 13, ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane picked up the biggest win of his ONE Championship career to date.

On August 4 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Kane faced off with then-undefeated heavyweight Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida. Having been in a similar place as Almeida at one point in his career, the Senegalese contender has since rebounded impressively from his first loss.

With back-to-back wins under the ONE Championship banner after a defeat to Kirill Grishenko, ‘Reug Reug’ was able to use his experience to get the job done at ONE Fight Night 13.

Utilizing his wrestling background, the heavyweight powerhouse was able to deny one of the most decorated submission grapplers of all time from implementing his game plan.

Forcing ‘Buchecha’ to stand and trade with his ferocious power, Kane kept the fight exactly where he wanted it to take place. Alongside his striking, the Senegalese superstar achieved ground control by using his wrestling to stop Almeida from locking up any substantial submission threats.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post after the fight, Oumar Kane spoke about his approach to this contest against the 17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion and how he predicted that using his strikes and wrestling in combination would be his best key to victory.

He said:

“I knew that if I had to catch him, it would be in the ground and pound.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 13 is available to watch back in full via the free event replay on Amazon Prime Video for North American viewers.