'Reug Reug' looks back on tough upbringing in Senegal to becoming MMA world champion: "Anything is possible"

Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane has reflected on his remarkable journey from poverty in Senegal to becoming ONE Championship's heavyweight MMA world champion, using his story as inspiration for others facing adversity.The 33-year-old Senegalese champion addressed how his humble beginnings have shaped his perspective on success before his next appearance on the global stage of the promotion.While speaking with ONE Championship, 'Reug Reug' said:&quot;Anything is possible. We had nothing growing up, and now we are able to provide for not just our family, but also our friends and business partners. It's a dream that is achievable for everyone who just wants to work hard and dream of being the greatest.&quot;The reigning heavyweight king's inspirational message demonstrates how championship success has allowed him to transform not only his own life but the lives of those around him.Anyone who serves can attain the TRIPL3 MMA representative's recognition that dreams as proof that circumstances don't determine destiny in professional combat sports.The Senegalese icon's story clearly serves as motivation for aspiring fighters worldwide, who face similar economic and social obstacles in pursuing their athletic dreams, and he'll be more than ready to inspire once again when he returns at ONE 173 in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, November 16. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post'Reug Reug' ready for Anatoly Malykhin redo at ONE 173 inside the Ariake Arena'Reug Reug's next fight represents another chapter in his inspiring journey.Kane will defend his ONE heavyweight MMA world title against the very man he took it from, Anatoly Malykhin, in a rematch of their ONE 169 classic last November.That evening, the Senegalese sporting hero edged Malykhin via split decision, claimed the 26 pounds of gold, and became the first man to hand the seemingly unstoppable Russian a defeat.He addressed his readiness for this rematch during an exclusive interview with ONE Championship, saying:&quot;I’m ready for everything Anatoly will bring. I know he’s gonna come for me, he’s going to push me, he’s gonna talk rubbish. I know all that.”Could 'Reug Reug' make it 2-0 against the Russian behemoth, or will Malykhin upset the African warrior and reclaim his status as a three-division MMA world champion?Fight fans can follow this link to purchase their tickets to ONE 173 in Tokyo, Japan.Malykhin and Kane's world title fight will be one of several exciting matchups set for the organization's star-studded return to &quot;The Land of the Rising Sun&quot; in November.The card will be headlined by a ONE featherweight kickboxing world title unification showdown between divisional king Superbon and interim titleholder Masaaki Noiri.