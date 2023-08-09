Reug Reug’ reveals he was extremely wary of ‘jiu-jitsu master’ ‘Buchecha’: “You have to be disciplined"

‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane says caution was the key to his unanimous decision victory over BJJ wizard Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida at ONE Fight Night 13.

The Senegalese standout walked into the heavyweight showdown as an undeniable underdog. After 15 minutes of intension action, ‘Reug Reug’ was one step closer to a ONE heavyweight world title opportunity thanks to his heavy hands and measured approach that stymied Almeida’s smothering ground game throughout the course of the contest.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post, ‘Reug Reug’ revealed that taking things slow and being cautious in his approach is what ultimately led to his success inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

“You know when fighting Buchecha you have to be disciplined, you know,” Kane said. “Even if I punched him, I hit him really hard and I knocked him down but I had to be very careful because I can't just jump on his guard because he's a jiu-itsu master. So I have to be very careful about what I'm doing.”

With a solid 6-1 record, including five victories under the ONE Championship banner, Oumar Kane is now ready for a shot at the promotion’s reigning heavyweight world champion, Anatoly Malykhin. Whether or not that bout is next for the Russian juggernaut remains to be seen, but there are few other fighters in the heavyweight division that have earned it in the way that ‘Reug Reug’ has.

If you missed any of the action or just want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 13 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.