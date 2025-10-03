"Revenge hits harder than punches" - Fans in stitches as Alex Pereira gets payback on Daniel Cormier with NSFW prank

They say revenge is a dish best served cold, but Alex Pereira didn't wait when it came to Daniel Cormier in the lead-up to UFC 320. After Cormier pulled an NSFW prank on 'Poatan' ahead of the media day, the former light-heavyweight champion wasted no time in exacting payback, leaving fans in stitches.The Brazilian interacted with Cormier, Megan Olivi, Jon Anik, and other UFC staffers during his visit to the UFC Apex for the media day interviews. At one point, the light heavyweight jokingly slapped 'DC' on the back of the head.Not one to let the disrespect slide, the MMA legend playfully mimicked a hip thrusting motion behind 'Poatan' as he was demonstrating a high kick. The hilarity, however, did not end there.Pereira patiently prowled for payback. Later the same day, the Brazilian and one of his teammates picked 'DC's' brain on takedowns. The former Olympic wrestler, eager to help, enthusiastically shot on 'Poatan' to demonstrate a technique. Sensing the opportunity, the fighter delivered his payback in kind.Check out Alex Pereira's revenge on Daniel Cormier below: Suffice it to say, the MMA fandom had a laugh or two at the pair's expense, with many taking to social media to react to the rib-tickling incident.@MrMamba_NFT wrote:&quot;When revenge hits harder than punches.&quot;@oscar_121518 noted:&quot;He still said 'yes' when Alex grabbed his head, then he realized what had happened, lol.&quot;@ShotGun_Prodigy chimed in:&quot;What the hell did I just see?&quot;@RedTapeRedFlag commented:&quot;Pereira stays petty with perfect timing. 'DC' never saw it coming.&quot;Check out a few more responses below:Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on XAlex Pereira promises Daniel Cormier a new strategy guy at UFC 320Many felt Alex Pereira was gun-shy during his first fight against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. The Dagestani presented a constant takedown threat that kept 'Poatan' on the back foot, unable to find a rhythm.The former light heavyweight kingpin intends not to make the same mistakes this time around. Speaking to Daniel Cormier about his game plan for UFC 320, Pereira said:&quot;[You can expect] A different guy. I have a different strategy. More aggressive, walking forward.&quot; [20:25 minutes into the interview]Ankalaev vs. Pereira 2 will headline UFC 320 on Saturday, Oct.4, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Additionally, a bantamweight title clash between Merab Dvalishvili and Cory Sandhagen will serve as the co-main attraction of the evening.