I think he's a robot, Elon Musk created him - Revisiting reactions of Sean O'Malley, Joe Rogan, and other MMA personalities to Alexander Volkanovski escaping Brian Ortega's guillotine choke

Alexander Volkanovski scored an iconic decision win over Brian Ortega at UFC 266 on this day last year. 'The Great' escaped two dangerous choke attempts from Ortega to etch a dominant decision victory.

The MMA community was left spellbound after Volkanovski escaped a potential fight-ending guillotine attempt from 'T-City' in the third round. Notable UFC fighters reacted to the epic clash, with an emphasis on the featherweight champion's seemingly inhuman escape. Labeling Alexander Volkanovski a "robot," Sean O'Malley said:

"Damn, and he doesn't get tired. I think he's a robot. I think Elon Musk created him."

Watch O'Malley's reaction below:

While he wasn't on duty for the card, UFC color commentator Joe Rogan was equally impressed with the featherweight title clash. Rogan said while discussing the fight:

"He's in a mount but he's also got his legs crossed underneath, which is like the most ruthless mount... So that kind of guillotine with a guy like that is death. It's death. And that crazy m***er***er from Australia got out where 99.99% of the people who have ever lived, would have tapped out."

Watch Rogan's comments below:

Check out reactions from other fighters below:

Conor McGregor:

"Not a bad fight. Congrats shartsy"

Dustin Poirier:

"He might not be leaving with the belt but Ortega showed a champions heart tonight. Congratulations to both guys on a great fight!"

Petr Yan:

"Great performance by the champ @alexvolkanovski"

Watch live reactions of other fighters like Urijah Faber, Michael Bisping and Carlos Condit below:

Alexander Volkanovski on escaping Brian Ortega's guillotine choke

While Alexander Volkanovski majorly outstruck Brian Ortega on the feet, 'T-City' dropped the champion with a clean left hand in round 3. Ortega immediately went for a guillotine-choke attempt and managed to lock it in pretty tightly.

The featherweight title appeared to be on the brink of changing hands before a gurgling Volkanovski miraculously escaped and took mount. 'The Great' later admitted that Ortega's choke was one of the deepest guillotines he had ever been in.

'The Great' also revealed to BT Sport that thinking about his family gave him the strength to go through those dark seconds:

"There was a moment it was very special to me, I thought of my family in the darkest time when the lights were dimming out, like 'Oh no, this is tight. I need to do something quick cause this belt might not be going back to the family if I don't.' I literally thought of my family at that moment, it's a place where you don't wanna be. I found strength thinking of the family, thinking of Australia, bringing that belt back home and what not... it's one of the deepest guillotines I've ever been in."

Watch Alexander Volkanovski's interview with BT Sport below:

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



"I found strength in thinking of my family."



Fascinating listening to @AlexVolkanovski explain what was going through his mind as he fought off Ortega's guillotine at UFC 266.



So matter of fact about an epic moment



