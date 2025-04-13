RFK Jr.'s actress wife Cheryl Hines getting "ghosted" by Donald Trump at UFC 314 sparks wild reactions: "They got something personal going on"

Netizens had plenty to say while reacting to United States President Donald Trump's appearance at UFC 314. However, it was a viral moment caught on camera that caught everyone's attention.

Ad

The video showed Trump seemingly ignoring Cheryl Hines, the actress and wife of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as she reached out for a handshake. The clip shows Trump greeting several high-profile guests, including UFC CEO Dana White and color commentator Joe Rogan. However, he seemingly walked right past Hines without acknowledgment.

Check out the X post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Viewers speculated on whether it was a snub or simply an oversight. Several fans took to X and wrote:

"They got something personal going on."

"Lmfao Trump ghosted Cheryl Hines so hard."

"Why did he shun her?"

"Donald Trump got more respect for RJK then his own wife."

"Obviously Trump gathered some votes from the UFC fighter and fans. So he loves to attend these just for camera shows."

Ad

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Donald Trump seemingly ignoring RFK Jr.'s actress wife Cheryl Hines [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]

Trump received a loud reception as he made his way to UFC 314 with Dana White. He greeted high-profile guests cageside and gave Rogan a warm embrace and seemingly whispered a few words of encouragement to him.

Ad

Kennedy Jr. was confirmed as the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary in Trump’s cabinet, following a narrow 52-48 Senate vote. The decision drew scrutiny due to Kennedy’s controversial views on vaccines and abortion. A longtime critic of mandatory vaccinations, Kennedy’s appointment raised concerns among public health experts.

As health secretary, Kennedy Jr. will oversee critical agencies including the CDC, FDA, and NIH. He will be managing a trillion-dollar budget and around 80,000 employees. Despite his past claims linking vaccines to autism, he insists that he's not anti-vaccine.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.