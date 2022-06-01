Former Chelsea goalkeeper Ricardo Prasel submits UFC veteran in recent victory

Brazilian athlete Ricardo Prasel submitted former UFC veteran Daniel Omielanczuk in a recent MMA bout.

On May 28, Ricardo Prasel gained his second win of the year by defeating former UFC veteran Daniel Omielanczuk at KSW 70 in Poland. After being thrown to the ground by his opponent, Prasel quickly reacted and got an ankle lock submission. It took the former football goalkeeper a little under two minutes to end the fight and bring his record to thirteen victories.

Below is footage of the short exchange, courtesy of Twitter:

According to the Mirror, after the big win, Prasel got on the mic and said:

"Where is the underdog now? F*** you underdog, my name is Ricardo Prasel that is my name. I now I want a chance for the belt, this is my dream. I have two wins against two big fighters now [in KSW] and I'm very happy."

Ricardo Praisel is currently on a two-fight win streak that consists of only finishers. At this rate, he has shown massive potential to become a champion within KSW.

Ricardo Prasel loves fighting as much football

Ricardo Prasel's first love is indeed the sport of football. He began playing when he was five and eventually became the goalkeeper for Chelsea at just 18-years-old.

A short few months later, the Brazilian was transferred to Belgium to play for RFC Liege.

An unfortunate hip injury forced Prasel to retire from football in his early twenties. With the help of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, he was able to recover but found himself on a different path. Becoming a professional mixed martial arts fighter was not on the agenda for Prasel. However, training in BJJ while in college and during recovery has put him where he is now, and he could not be happier.

Prasel continued to say:

”When I started in jiu-jitsu I had no intention to become a professional. I started in college and trained jiu-jitsu for fun, but things started to happen. Leaving a sport and get to this level in another one is sensational. My family is proud of me, my father would be proud of me. It’s awesome.”

'Alemao' currently flaunts 13 wins and three losses in his pro-fight record. When it started all the way back in 2012, he was undefeated in nine fights, demolishing the competition with submissions and knockouts. When Prasel returns to the cage, fans of his are likely to see another phenomonal performance.

