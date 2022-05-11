"Albeit a good boss, he's a tough boss" - Rich Franklin shares what The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition winner can expect from Chatri Sityodtong

Winning The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition comes with a dream opportunity to work closely with ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, but ONE Vice President Rich Franklin says the job will not be easy.

During an interview on Morning Kombat, co-host Brian Campbell opened up about the idea of “trading” Franklin his seat in the show so that he could join The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition in Asia. However, Franklin cautioned Campbell about his wish.

‘Ace’ said:

“Let me tell you man, just make sure that your head is in the right space if you want to work underneath Chatri; that’s all I got to say. Albeit he’s a good boss, he’s a tough boss.”

Catch the full interview below:

ONE Championship’s adaptation of the global franchise involves not only business but also physical challenges. As a life-long martial artist, Sityodtong gives importance to physical well-being, hence the incorporation of physical challenges.

Contestants are chosen from aspiring candidates all over the globe. The lucky few will vie for a $250,000 job offer to work as Sityodtong’s protege for a year in Singapore.

During the first season, viewers and contestants saw how true Rich Franklin’s sentiment was about the ONE Chairman. Sityodtong demanded nothing but the best from the candidates in everything that they did throughout the show.

Franklin later said that if the upcoming season is 12 episodes long like the first one, then Campbell might be able to last until at least episode four.

The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition is calling for new contestants

After a critically-acclaimed first season, The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition is back for a second series.

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong issued a challenge to everyone who thinks they have what it takes to be his next protege to join the cast of the upcoming second season of the show.

The inaugural show won awards for Best Non-Scripted Entertainment and Best Adaptation of an Existing Format at the Asian Academy Creative Awards in 2021. Later, it premiered on the global streaming platform Netflix to reach an even wider audience.

32-year-old Jessica Ramella from Venezuela beat 15 other candidates to become the first-ever winner of The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition.

